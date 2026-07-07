Regulator bans another company from energy upgrades program because of falsified photos

Victoria’s Essential Services Commission has banned another company from the Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU) program because of a number of alleged breaches of the rules.

The ESC, the state’s independent economic regulator, said on Tuesday it had banned Ecosaver Australia from the VEU program, which provides access to discounted energy efficient products and services to Victorians to help reduce energy bills and greenhouse gas emissions.

When upgrades are undertaken through the VEU by accredited providers, they create so-called Victorian Energy Efficiency Certificates, or VEECs, which each represent one tonne of greenhouse gas prevented from entering our atmosphere and are then sold on to energy retailers to fund discounts and rebates.

This particular mechanism, however, has been repeatedly abused by accredited providers, some of whom have attempted to claim more certificates than upgrades completed and conducted banned sales and marketing activity such as door-knocking and telemarketing.

Ecosavers Australia is alleged to have provided falsified photo evidence of its energy efficiency projects and breaching consumer protections.

According to the Commission, Ecosaver “and contractors working on its behalf” allegedly made false claims about upgrades in order to claim more certificates, including submitting photos of the same decommissioned lighting as evidence for multiple upgrades.

The Commission also alleges that Ecosaver claimed for upgrades that did not comply with VEU and industry rules and also engaged in illegal telemarketing and doorknocking.

Ecosaver was initially suspended from the VEU back in March for these alleged activities and refused over $4 million in VEECs, at which time the Commission said it was “actively considering further action” against Ecosaver.

This week’s ban may also not be the last of Ecosaver’s troubles, with the Commission declaring that it “may pursue further action” as it continues to investigate the company.

“Our investigation uncovered what we allege to be deliberate, egregious breaches of program rules,” said Gerard Brody, Essential Services Commission chairperson and commissioner.

“We don’t tolerate that behaviour, so Ecosaver has been banned from the program.”

This marks the fourth business to be banned from the VEU by the Commission so far this year.

“We’re conducting more inspections than ever before and using our enforcement powers to stamp out unacceptable behaviour, to protect program integrity and put consumers first,” said Brody.

“Our strong approach to compliance and enforcement is important to provide a level-playing field for businesses that do the right thing and to give consumers confidence in the VEU program.”

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