Queensland’s Middlemount solar farm starts sending power to the grid

A 34MW solar farm owned by Swiss Investment firm SUSI Partners has started sending small amounts of power to the Ergon Energy grid from its location in central Queensland.

The chart below, supplied to RenewEconomy by Global Roam’s Paul McArdle, shows the Middlemount project, located about 1km from the town of the same name, started appearing on the National Electricity Market late last week.

The project, originally developed by Overland Sun Farming, was the first investment in Australia for SUSI Partners, which it bought for around $A50 million in November 2018 to take it to construction.

Notably, Middlemount was one of the projects built by Greek-based international contracting group and renewable energy developer Ellaktor – better known through its Biosar Australia subsidiary – before it quit the Australian solar market after posting huge losses from its construction portfolio.