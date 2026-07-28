Queensland utility writes long term PPA for one of state’s biggest wind projects – a first under LNP government

One of the largest wind projects in Queensland has won a 20-year power purchase agreement with the government-owned CleanCo, marking a rare win for the beleaguered industry in a state that has abandoned its renewable energy targets and “called in” a number of major projects.

The PPA for the 600 megawatt (MW) Jackson North wind project in the Western Downs region is, in fact, the first PPA written since the LNP government was elected in 2024, and then promptly ripped up the state’s renewable energy target and released its own energy roadmap.

The deal is a major win for GreenPoint Energy, a newly launched subsidiary of Equis, and one of two wind projects it is hoping to build in Australia. The project is also likely to include its own battery, possibly sized at around 200 MW.

According to Rystad Energy, the Jackson North deal is the biggest wind PPA written by a government owned entity in Australia and bettered only by the PPA written by Rio Tinto for Windlab’s 1.4 GW Bungaban wind project, one of a number of projects signed up to feed the giant aluminium smelters in Gladstone.

The LNP government’s energy roadmap envisaged little or no new wind and solar projects – other than those signed up to support Rio Tinto’s Gladstone transition – so this seems to be a major deal and a step forward for the state, which remains the most dependent on coal generation in the country.

However, CleanCo and GreenPoint both say – at several points in their joint media release – that the deal is subject to ministerial approval, and further “development milestones”.

It is also not expected to begin construction until 2028, so will unlikely start feeding into the grid until around 2030 or 2031.

Queensland utilities such as CleanCo, Stanwell and CS Energy have been pulling out of previously agreed investment deals with various renewable energy developers, although they have declared they are open to signing PPAs.

This PPA appears to be the first since 2024 when the state Labor government was in power and creating the most dynamic and busiest market for wind energy in the country. CleanCo has previously signed a PPA for some of the output of the MacIntyre wind farm, which will be sized at 930 MW once completed.

The announcement also continues a run of good news for the wind industry in Australia, which saw no new construction starts in 2025.

However, the first seven months of 2026 has now seen more than a handful of PPAs and construction starts, including Waddi, Narrogin and Nullagine in Western Australia, Palmer and Carmody’s Hill in South Australia, and Delburn in Victoria. Jackson North, however, is by far the biggest.

CleanCo will take all of the output from Jackson North, which it says will strengthen its renewable portfolio, and support the state’s growing energy needs – which presumably includes data centres and the push into electrification.

“The Jackson North Wind Farm will strengthen CleanCo’s renewable portfolio, helping us continue to provide lower-emissions energy solutions for Queensland businesses while supporting Queensland’s growing energy needs,” Tom Metcalfe, the CEO of CleanCo, said in a statement.

“CleanCo works with industry and private sector to deliver practical outcomes for Queensland’s energy future, and this partnership demonstrates how collaboration can help unlock investment and deliver long-term value for Queensland.”

The Jackson North project will be co-located with existing agricultural and industrial land uses, and will generate enough clean energy to power the equivalent of more than 360,000 homes. Construction will provide around 350 jobs.

“As electricity demand continues to grow, we need mechanisms that encourage investment in new generation,” said Roby Camagong, the co-CEO of GreenPoint Energy.

“This agreement demonstrates how government-owned energy organisations and experienced renewable energy players can work together to bring new renewable capacity to the market.”

GreenPoint Energy has recently reached financial close for the 200 MW, 800 MWh Koolunga battery in South Australia, to support the growth of data centres in that state, and recently completed the Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub battery in Victoria.

It is also looking to develop the 224 MW Bell Bay wind project in Tasmania and a number of other battery storage projects.

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