Queensland ratchets up investment in CopperString transmission project

The Queensland government has committed $420 million from its 2026-27 budget for the state’s CopperString transmission link, bringing the state’s total planned investment in the project to date to $3.2 billion.

The new line is designed to connect Queensland’s mineral and renewable-rich north and north west regions to the National Electricity Market (NEM) and the project has been a long time coming, having initially been proposed more than a decade ago,

The project was scaled back by the new LNP state government in October last year, due to cost blowouts that saw the original price tag of $1.8 billion explode out to $13.6 billion.

It will now consist of a 330 kV link (which has been scaled back from a planned 500 kV link) that supports transfer capacity of 1.7 gigawatts (GW) and hosting capacity of 2.9 GW.

An initial “Eastern Link” section, running from Hughenden to Townsville, is set to be completed by 2032 and is being prioritised by the current government.

The promised subsequent “Western Link”, which has also been scaled back from original plans, will be supported by a $200 million North West Energy Fund that will also back “bespoke solutions” such as renewable energy generation, battery, and microgrids for communities including Richmond, Julia Creek, Cloncurry, and Mount Isa.

“The upcoming Budget strengthens the foundations we laid last year and continues our record commitment to CopperString,” said David Janetzki, Queensland’s treasurer and energy minister.

The latest funding bump will support construction activities along the Eastern Link, as well as enable works for the Western Link, including through the $200 million North West Energy Fund.

Initial works on the project are slowly getting started, with ground broken only this week at the Flinders Substation near Hughenden, ahead of bulk earthworks commencing next month.

“Momentum is building with workers on-site at the Flinders Substation breaking ground right now, an exciting step forward as we deliver CopperString for the North and North West,” said Janetzki.

“Communities along the corridor can have confidence this Government will deliver what it promised. We’re putting real money on the table and real construction on the ground.”

The latest investment was welcomed by local proponents of CopperString, including the Mount Isa to Townsville Economic Development Zone (MITEZ) who described the announcement as “a pivotal moment not just for North Queensland, but for Australia’s economic future.”

“CopperString is the enabling infrastructure that unlocks one of the world’s most significant critical minerals provinces,” said Maria James, MITEZ CEO.

“It connects Mount Isa and the North West Minerals Province to the National Electricity Market, delivering reliable, affordable power where it’s needed most. For industry, this means the ability to scale projects, reduce costs and create jobs. For communities, it means stronger regional economies, better services and a more secure future.”

The Queensland Renewable Energy Council (QREC) also praised the new funding, describing the additional investment in CopperString as a strong vote of confidence in the state’s renewable energy future.

QREC CEO Katie-Anne Mulder added that CopperString would be a critical enabling investment to unlock renewable energy, storage and industrial development across North and North West Queensland.

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