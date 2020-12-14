Q CELLS launches Q.ANTUM DUO Z gapless solar technology in Australian market

PRESS RELEASE

Globally renowned solar technology leader and total energy solutions provider, Q CELLS has launched its new ‘zero-gap’ technology in Australia with the release of Q.PEAK DUO ML-G9+ (“G9+”), which is the world’s first Q.ANTUM DUO Z gapless technology, defying the industry-wide 20% efficiency barrier.

Notably, G9+ boasts a newly sealed Quality Control PV (QCPV) testing certification from TÜV Rheinland, making Q CELLS the first solar module manufacturer in the industry to pass the stringent program and raising the standard for monitoring, testing and recognising solar module quality.[1]

Offering the world’s first Q.ANTUM DUO Z gapless solar module, the new technology increases module efficiencies by closing the space between cells. As a result, it delivers efficiency up to 21.1%, which represents a major breakthrough in the industry.

Closing gaps of 2-3mm to zero allows for more cells to be contained within the module – moving from 120 half-cells in previous iterations to 132 half-cells, and from 144 half-cells to 156 half-cells, underpinning the efficiency boost.

Combined with Q CELLS’ existing Q.ANTUM technology including the unique Yield Security with, anti-PID, anti-LID and anti-LeTID technologies, the new module delivers best-in-class performance, with an extensive 25-year product warranty and one of the lowest degradation rates in the industry, which guarantees 86% performance after 25 years.

Peter Bae said that Q CELLS is firmly established in the Australian market and,

“The new Q.PEAK DUO ML-G9+ is aimed squarely at installers and customers who are seeking innovative, state-of-the-art technologies in solar.

“At the end of the day, solar modules, particularly in a residential setting are about the long-term peace of mind for consumers. While many solar models can provide short-term gains, the quality and performance of Q CELLS and in particular its Q.PEAK DUO range are firmly about realising our promise for high performance and energy savings over time.”

For solar installer, Penrith Solar Centre in Penrith NSW, who is also a Q.PARTNER, the launch of the new panel represents an exciting new step in their local offerings.

Jake Warner, Managing Director at Penrith Solar Centre, was among the first solar installers in Australia to pre-order the upcoming Q.PEAK DUO ML-G9+. When asked why he looks forward to the new products, he explained,

“With more Australians working from home than ever, the increased energy consumption has put pressure on families to cope with increased electricity bills. The new Q.PEAK DUO ML-G9+ panels offer families the opportunity to maximise their renewable energy investment with fewer panels and long-term reliability of proven technology .

“The Penrith region is a unique place. We see temperatures ranging from -1.8⁰c to 48.9⁰, which means a reliable panel designed to withstand these harsh conditions is a necessity for the residents of our region.

“Our reputation has been built on delivering quality products. That is why Penrith Solar Centre chooses the new Q.PEAK DUO ML-G9+.”

Tech highlights from Q CELLS Engineer:

The Quality Controlled PV (QCPV) testing standard by TÜV Rheinland

25-year product warranty and one of the lowest degradation rates in the industry, ensuring 86% performance after 25 years

Warranty claims handled by local Sydney office with labour and transportation costs covered in all valid warranty claims

Up to 395 Wp Power Class per panel (132 half-cell version)

Designed with installer in mind – suitable for most roof pitches and with longer cables, creating flexibility for installation.

Suitable for coastal installation

Sleek design achieving an overall look of sophistication.

In addition to boasting the extremely powerful 395 Wp power class, G9+ is fully compliant with the oversizing regulations in Australia.

Interested installers and consumers can find out more about the Q.PEAK DUO ML-G9+ at www.q-cells.com/au.

[1] QCPV is not only the most extensive and stringent test scheme available to date, but also the only certification in the industry that involves independent and random onsite testing from running production, as well as regular material testing.