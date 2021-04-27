Q CELLS awarded EuPD Research ‘Top Brand PV’ seal for sixth consecutive year in Australia

Press Release

Q CELLS has been awarded the ‘Top Brand PV’ seal in Australia for the sixth year in a row.

Q CELLS’ consecutive award wins underline its stellar product quality and dedicated service to the Australian market over past 12 years.

The award follows the company’s successful expansion into New Zealand and accelerates the transformation of Q CELLS into a total energy solutions provider.

Q CELLS has once again secured the latest ‘Top Brand PV 2021’ seal from EuPD Research, the internationally renowned research institute, for the sixth year in a row in Australia.

The ‘Top Brand PV’ seal is one of the most recognised and prestigious awards in the global solar industry, and stands as a reputable mark of PV reliability and trust. The seal is awarded to those companies that receive excellent feedback and ratings in EuPD Research’s ‘Global PV InstallerMonitor’ survey, which compiles the opinions of participating solar installers located across a number of leading solar markets.

In securing the ‘Top Brand PV 2021’ seal, Q CELLS has once again proven its outstanding brand reputation for product quality and reliability that has been built up over 20 years in the industry. Buoyed by this independent recognition of the company’s brand power and business success in the global solar industry, Q CELLS can accelerate its business transformation into a total energy solutions provider.

Mr Hee Cheul (Charles) Kim, CEO of Q CELLS, said: “Q CELLS is no longer just a solar module manufacturer. We aim to ensure that customers can be provided with all of the products and services they need throughout their energy journey, all from a single company: Q CELLS. A key tenet of our vision is to provide affordable and smart energy solutions through technology and innovation.”

In recent months, Q CELLS has successfully introduced the Q.ANTUM DUO Z gapless technology via Q. PEAK DUO ML-G9+ to Australia, and expanded to New Zealand through its Q.PARTNER, ThinkSolar.

Huge leap forward as a total energy solutions provider

Since its foundation in 1999 in Germany, Q CELLS has led the way for solar technology innovation. In 2007, Q CELLS began developing its proprietary Q.ANTUM Technology, the advanced PERC technology of Q CELLS. In 2012, Q CELLS became the world’s first solar manufacturer to begin mass production of solar modules based on this transformative PERC technology.

Q.ANTUM Technology has since been further improved, evolving most recently into Q.ANTUM DUO Technology with half-cell, multi-busbar design and wiring interconnection. In September 2020, Q CELLS introduced its Q.PEAK DUO-G9 solar module series based on Q.ANTUM DUO Z Technology, which added Zero-gap technology to the existing benefits of Q.ANTUM DUO Technology. Q CELLS is now preparing the next era of solar technology, developing both n-type cell and perovskite tandem cell technology.

As a pioneer and technology leader in the solar industry, Q CELLS has built up its superior brand power over a long time. The Company was selected as ‘Germany’s most popular supplier’ in the Life & Living Award 2020 in the category of solar technology, and also received a ‘Highest Reputation’ seal from Focus Money, achieving first place in the electrical industry category. With enduring success in the solar module business as a foundation, Q CELLS is now expanding its business expertise into energy storage solutions, downstream development and the energy retail business.

In Australia, Q CELLS supplies the Q.HOME+ ESS HYB-G2, “Q.HOME”, a scalable storage solution for the residential segment under a single-wrapped warranty backed by Q CELLS. Q.HOME also provides an option to first install only solar module and its hybrid inverter Q.VOLT, and then add on the battery Q.SAVE within the next 12 months. With the every purchase of Q.HOME, energy meter and SwitchDin’s advanced energy monitoring subscription for 10 years. Q CELLS is also planning to introduce its new flexible ESS solutions later this year.