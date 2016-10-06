Podcast: Ausnet’s Alistair Parker on mini grids and battery storage

ITK in conjunction with RenewEconomy is proud to announce “Radio ITK” a weekly podcast covering the utilities industry, decarbonisation, and all things electric and gas. In our inaugural episode we interview Alistair Parker, Director of Regulation and network strategy at Ausnet



Ausnet owns the Victorian transmission network as well as one of the Victorian electricity networks and one of the Victorian gas networks. It has a market capitalisation of about $6 bn and an enterprise value of $12 bn.



Alistair discusses Ausnet’s recent “investor day”, the review of the “limited merits appeal regime” currently underway, ring fencing, Ausnets prototype “mini grids”, the potential for batteries to enhance network services and some discussion of new transmission investment opportunities in the NEM.



As always we welcome feedback on the podcast, suggestions for future editions and suggestions for how things can be improved. We don’t promise to respond to everyone, but we will try to read them all.