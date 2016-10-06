Home » Storage » Podcast: Ausnet’s Alistair Parker on mini grids and battery storage

Podcast: Ausnet’s Alistair Parker on mini grids and battery storage

David Leitch
ITK in conjunction with RenewEconomy is proud to announce  “Radio ITK” a weekly podcast covering the utilities industry, decarbonisation, and all things electric and gas. In our inaugural episode we interview Alistair Parker, Director of Regulation and network strategy at Ausnet 

Ausnet owns the Victorian transmission network as well as one of the Victorian electricity networks and one of the Victorian gas networks. It has a market capitalisation of about $6 bn and an enterprise value of $12 bn.

Alistair discusses Ausnet’s recent “investor day”, the review of the “limited merits appeal regime” currently underway, ring fencing, Ausnets prototype “mini grids”, the potential for batteries to enhance network services and some discussion of new transmission investment opportunities  in the NEM.

As always we welcome feedback on the podcast, suggestions for future editions and suggestions for how things can be improved. We don’t promise to respond to everyone, but we will try to read them all.

David Leitch

David Leitch is a regular contributor to Renew Economy and co-host of the weekly Energy Insiders Podcast. He is principal at ITK, specialising in analysis of electricity, gas and decarbonisation drawn from 33 years experience in stockbroking research & analysis for UBS, JPMorgan and predecessor firms.

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