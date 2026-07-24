Peter Hannam joins Renew Economy as senior writer as editorial team expands

We are absolutely delighted to announce that Peter Hannam is joining Renew Economy next month as senior writer.

Peter has years of experience in the energy and climate space with both Fairfax and The Guardian and is coming back to journalism after a stint on “the other side” with the Climate Change Authority.

We also welcome Tully O’Regan as digital content and multi-media producer, who will be looking after our range of podcasts, including Energy Insiders, Solar Insiders and The Driven, videos, and our social media activities.

Peter and Tully are both based in Sydney.

The additions to our team mean we can provide more depth, more analysis, more breaking stories, more myth busting, and more interviews – and some fun and engaging digital content – on the issues that matter most to our audience.

That audience is growing too, now at more 29,000 for our free daily newsletter and monthly unique visitors of more than half a million people. Yes, Australians do care about the issues affecting our climate and our energy transition.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at the Climate Change Authority working closely with its energetic chair, The Hon. Matt Kean and the CCA’s many talented staff,” Peter wrote in a post on LinkedIn on Friday.

“But the opportunity to join Giles Parkinson and his formidable team at Renew Economy was too enticing an offer to pass up.

“The challenges of the energy transition are great but the opportunities are arguably much greater. And, of course, the urgency of tackling climate change – both here and abroad – will only intensify in the years ahead. There’s no time to lose!”

Kean, the former NSW energy minister and treasurer who negotiated bipartisan support for the state’s renewable infrastructure plan, said Peter Hannam would be a huge loss to the CCA.

“Your deep understanding of this area of public policy is incredible but your ability to communicate these complex ideas really is unrivalled,” Kean said. “It’s a huge loss for the authority but an enormous gain for Renew economy and everyone who follows their work.”

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