On-farm renewables bolster Aussie farmers’ energy security amid fuel and fertiliser crisis

Australian farming businesses are facing pressures from a fuel and fertiliser crisis, rising costs, volatile commodity prices, labour shortages and increasingly variable weather conditions. At the same time, agriculture is being asked to play a larger role in Australia’s energy transition. Farmers will get the chance to discuss these issues at this year’s National Renewables in Agriculture Conference and Expo on August 12th in Orange, NSW.

Following two sold-out years, this year’s conference will cover how Australian producers can make electrifying operations and reducing emissions stack up commercially.

Karin Stark, conference founder says “The conference is an important way to showcase farmers who are already using renewable energy to cut costs, improve efficiency and create new income streams. Australia currently imports 90 percent of our refined fuels and we’ve seen how vulnerable agriculture is to global supply shocks. We’ve ensured this year’s program includes ways farmers can be more self-sufficient so the conference covers topics ranging from battery storage and solar-powered irrigation to electric farm vehicles, biofuels and on-farm fertiliser production.”

Speaker Francis Clark will share his experience of installing New South Wales’ first bi-directional electric vehicle charging systems on his Southern Tablelands farm. Francis wasn’t just looking for a new way to get around, he was exploring how a vehicle battery could become an integral part of a farm’s energy system and make him some cash on the side.

Tom Warren, a farmer in Dubbo NSW will be speaking about how he grazes sheep under solar panels and the tax implications of hosting large scale renewable energy developments. Claire Booth, farmer and lawyer will also cover risk and insurance implications for farmers and neighbours of solar and wind developments.

In addition to the main conference on 12 August, a farmer-only networking session will be held on the afternoon of 11 August, providing an opportunity for producers to meet speakers, ask questions and discuss projects in an informal setting.

For those wanting to see renewable energy systems operating in the real world, optional farm tours on 13 August will visit either a solar-powered winery or the Flyers Creek Wind Farm.

For farmers facing rising energy costs and looking for practical ways to improve profitability, the event offers a rare opportunity to hear directly from farmers who are already implementing these technologies and making them work commercially.

For more information, or to register, visit the Conference website at www.renewablesinagconference.com.au