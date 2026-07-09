Offshore wind port operator make fresh changes to plans to reduce wetlands impact, noise

Plans for what could be Australia’s first offshore wind-dedicated sea port have undergone further design changes, in a bid to get the contested project over the line, environmentally, after it was deemed an “unacceptable risk” by the federal government back in 2024 and sent back to the drawing board.

The Port of Hastings Corporation (PoHC) revealed the new design tweaks on Wednesday, which it says have been made as part of the process of preparing an Environment Effects Statement (EES) for the proposed Victorian Renewable Energy Terminal, which it aims to exhibit publicly in early 2027.

“As part of the EES process, we’re undertaking extensive technical studies, including field surveys and investigations, to inform the EES as well as engagement with the local community and other stakeholders,” it says.

The establishment of sea ports dedicated to the supply and distribution of huge turbine parts and other components is considered a critical step in the delivery of Australia’s first offshore wind generation capacity in Victoria’s Gippsland zone.

The Western Port Bay location has been identified by the Victorian government as most suitable for a central hub to support the state’s offshore wind targets of at least 2GW of capacity by 2032, 4GW by 2035 and 9GW by 2040.

But as the Australian Wind Energy 2026 conference heard on Wednesday, the timing of when – or even if – that port will be developed is far from certain and faces its own set of very challenging approvals, not least due to its location alongside internationally significant Ramsar wetlands.

Roughly a year ago, the the PoHC resubmitted a “substantially modified project” for EPBC assessment, addressing each of the issues identified in the Statement of Reasons for the rejection the original proposal by former federal environment minister, Tanya Plibersek.

This week, PoHC says it has refined the project’s design further, building on the 2025 changes that reduced the proposed reclamation footprint by roughly 35 per cent and a reduction of the dredging footprint by around 70 per cent.

“Port of Hastings Corporation recognises the sensitive local environment of Western Port,” a statement said on Wednesday. “As we progress with our design, we will continue to identify opportunities to reduce the impacts of construction on the environment where able.”

New changes include a shift in the proposed quay wall which that would cut the amount of imported fill required by 400,000 cubic metres, reduced the number of piles required, and will enable the use of land-based construction methodologies.

PoHC says a reduction in the number of piles required has also reduced the expected duration and noise associated with piling activities, while a realignment of the site revetment has been undertaken to ensure “no impact on nearby mangroves.”

PoHC says its technical specialists and project development teams and met with more than 100 stakeholders across four community drop-in sessions in Hastings, Cowes and Balnarring over May and June.

“Community feedback highlighted continued interest in our construction methodology, project design, and EES technical studies. We also heard strong support for the project’s potential to drive economic growth, create jobs, and secure Victoria’s domestic energy supply through offshore wind,” a statement said.

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