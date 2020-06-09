Not as simple as it appears – estimating curtailment of renewable generation

WattClarity

We’ve been asked by clients, and at the CEC’s large-scale solar webinar on 21 May this year “Maximising Value in the NEM“, how to estimate the amount and value of curtailment at wind and solar farms, and to attribute the curtailment between causes such as constraints and economic curtailment.

AEMO’s Quarterly Energy Dynamics (QED) for Q1 2020 publishes estimates on curtailment but doesn’t explain these in detail, because (thanks to Jonathan Myrtle at AEMO for the explanation) the detail is quite complex, and the calculations require AEMO to make a bunch of assumptions and estimates based on their judgement to capture enough of what’s important.

The key word in estimating curtailment is “estimate”. It can only ever be an estimate, as we’ll never know exactly what would have happened had there been no curtailment, and the data isn’t always available to make the calculation. Valuing this curtailment is feasible for a plant but complex for the market, and attributing curtailment to causes is mostly straightforward, except when it isn’t!

Let’s see what we can do …

Basic concept – what is curtailment?

“Curtailment” is where a wind or solar farm’s output is reduced from the maximum it could produce in the prevailing weather conditions. This is interesting to project owners and developers (how much of my production am I losing?), and to markets as a whole (how much cheap energy are we spilling?).

The key causes of curtailment:

Network constraints – such as a transmission line out of service, thermal or stability constraints on the network, or system strength limitations applying to specific units or types of generators.

Economic reasons – including the spot price being negative due to oversupply, or the cost of generation too high (e.g. In Feb 2020, due to extreme FCAS contingency costs that are paid by generators pro-rata on generation)

Commissioning – new generators must progress through “hold points”, limiting their output until AEMO is satisfied they’re ready to generate more.

A simple curtailment calculation

At its simplest, curtailment could be thought of as “what was possible to generate” less “what was actually generated”, but this isn’t quite fair.

What was actually generated includes where the wind or sun dropped off of its own accord without any curtailment instruction, so may overestimate curtailment. A more defensible formulation is to look at how much curtailment was instructed – so taking what AEMO thought the plant could generate less what AEMO allowed it to generate. As a bonus this information is publicly available for semi-scheduled generators.

There’s more information on AEMO’s dispatch process (which sets the generators’ targets) here, and more detail on the semi-scheduled category of generator (which includes all recent large wind and solar farms) here. In short, every five minutes AEMO conducts the “dispatch” process, taking the bids and offers from market participants, forecasts of demand and intermittent generation, plus network constraints, and solves to find the lowest-cost dispatch solution. For a semi-scheduled generator the key numbers are:

Availability: The forecast in MW made just before the 5-minute dispatch interval of what the plant could generate if it wasn’t subject to curtailment from AEMO. This is calculated by either AWEFS/ASEFS (more info here), taking into account current MW generation, turbines/inverters available and on-site measurement of wind/insolation, or a self-forecast provided by the generator (more info here).



Dispatch target: In the market data, “TOTALCLEARED” – the MW that AEMO says the generator can produce in the next 5 minutes. A semi-scheduled generator only needs to comply with this if the semi-dispatch cap is set.

Semi-dispatch cap: For a semi-scheduled generator, when its cap is 1 the generator must stay under the dispatch target. If the semi-dispatch cap isn’t 1, the dispatch process isn’t causing curtailment.

So as a starting point, calculating for each 5 minute dispatch interval when SEMIDISPATCHCAP = 1, the AVAILABILITY minus the TOTALCLEARED, gives an estimate of the curtailment imposed by the dispatch process. I discuss further down some additional sources of curtailment outside the dispatch process, generally less material than those visible in dispatch.

The calculation can be simplified by aggregating AVAILABILITY and TOTALCLEARED over a time period (such as months), and ignoring the SEMIDISPATCHCAP, as any time the TOTALCLEARED is less than AVAILABILITY (and therefore making a non-zero contribution to the curtailment calculation), the SEMIDISPATCHCAP will be 1. If valuing the lost generation, a shorter aggregation (such as a trading interval) may be needed to line up with prices.

Finding the data

The “market data” is AEMO’s EMMS, which includes the detailed results of the dispatch calculations. If you have a mirror of the MMS the table is DISPATCHLOAD. You can also look it up on NemWeb though it’s a lot of work to process these files. When aggregating, remember that each 5 minute period is 1/12 of an hour.

Users of Global-Roam’s NEM-Review and ez2view have convenient access to this data, by generator and by region.

Example – a wind farm

Here’s a screenshot example trend showing daily curtailment totals at Snowtown South wind farm, estimated in ez2view Trend Editor.

Licensed users of ez2view can download this example trend here, and NEM-review v7 users here.

Valuing the curtailed output is straightforward for a single generator. For a spot-exposed generator, take the MWh of curtailment, multiply by MLF and the RRP (per half-hour), or under a PPA substitute RRP with the PPA fixed price. The value of LGCs foregone must also be considered – including whether to value at a fixed rate or at the LGC spot price.

See the caveat below on the number-of-inverters solar constraints, where this calculation isn’t the whole story for some generators.

Regional curtailment estimates

Estimating curtailment in a region is easy enough to do if you’re happy to take just the semi-scheduled generators. The non-scheduled generation may also be material especially if there is a lot of negative pricing, and the impact of inverter-limited solar constraints also needs to be considered, as discussed further below.

NEM-Review v6, v7 and ez2view Trend Editor allow grouping by region and fuel type and will output the totals for Available and Target generation, and in NEM-Review v7 and ez2view Trend Editor you can enter calculated fields to directly calculate the curtailment.

In NEM-Review v6: