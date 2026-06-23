New range of plug-in and wall-mounted batteries target renters and apartment dwellers

British clean energy utility Octopus Energy – partly owned by Australia’s biggest energy utility – has launched a range of new home batteries available across Europe, including plug-in and wall-mounted options.

Octopus Energy unveiled its new range of home batteries at its Energy Tech Summit on Monday, making the company the first major British energy supplier to launch its own battery range.

The new ‘Nook’ range of home batteries include the Octopus Nook Cube, a compact, shoebox-sized 2kWh battery that simply plugs into a standard socket, as well as the Octopus Nook Collosus, a wall-mounted 5kWh battery.

The Nook Cube has been designed specifically for renters and apartment dwellers and can stacked up to 10.5 kWh. The battery is controlled through the Octopus app.

The Nook Collosus, on the other hand, is the more typical home battery which is mounted to a wall and boasts 5kWh of capacity and able to be stacked up to 30kWh.

Both battery systems are compatible with solar panels and also come with a 12-year warranty. They won’t be immediately available but will be available to Octopus customers in the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, and France from next year.

“Home batteries are a brilliant piece of tech and one of the smartest ways to cut energy bills right now,” said Greg Jackson, Founder and CEO of Octopus Energy Group, in which Australia’s Origin Energy has a 22.7 per cent stake.

“Offering Octopus batteries to our customers is a big step in our mission to help people to tap into the cheapest energy possible.”

Selling their own range of home batteries builds on Octopus Energy’s extensive experience installing solar and battery systems across the UK, Spain, and France, which tallies at almost 26,000 systems.

No further information was immediately available regarding the battery specifications or pricing.

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