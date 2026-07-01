New big battery begins operations in state stung by worst wind “drought” in seven years

A new big battery has swung into full commercial operations in South Australia, the state whose grid last week swung from three days of more than 100 per cent renewables to its worst wind drought in seven years.

London based renewables outfit Revera Energy announced on Tuesday that the first 150 megawatt (MW) and 300 megawatt-hours (MWh) stage of its Bungama battery energy storage system (BESS) near Port Pirie had commenced commercial operations.

The battery system was supplied by global technology group Wärtsilä which will also carry out the long-term service of the battery, while Revera will be responsible for management of the asset. Enerven was the balance of plant contractor.

At just two hours of energy storage duration, the Bungama BESS will not answer the immediate problem South Australia faced over the four days from Sunday to Wednesday last week as wind experienced what analysts like Watt Clarity have called the state’s worst four-day wind drought in seven years.

As Renew Economy has reported, the dunkelflaute underscored South Australia’s need for longer-duration battery storage of between four and eight hours. In it’s current fleet of nine – or now 10 – operating big batteries, none deliver more than two hours of storage.

Happily, a second stage of the Bungama BESS is planned, which will increase the site’s battery storage and capacity to 250 MW/700 MWh – extending its storage duration further. An additional third stage is also planned, which will see the construction of a 280 MW solar farm.

The BESS is integrated into the National Electricity Market through a 275kV connection to ElectraNet’s Bungama Substation, helping to increase the reliability and stability of the state’s electricity network.

Image Credit: Enerven

The first stage of the Bungama BESS was officially launched on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony with project partners and stakeholders, as well as South Australian premier Peter Malinauskas.

“South Australia’s world-leading renewable energy reputation continues to attract significant investment into the state, especially in our regions,” said Malinauskas.

“Projects like Bungama BESS not only create highly skilled jobs, they demonstrate our global standing as a leader in decarbonisation. Carlyle-backed Revera Energy joins a growing list of strategic investors committed to South Australia’s multi-billion-dollar pipeline of projects.”

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