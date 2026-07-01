New $50 million federal fund to slash energy use, build climate resilience at local sport clubs

A new $50 million federal government funding pool will provide one-off grants to up to 500 community sport clubs around Australia to support energy efficient and climate resilience upgrades.

Under the new Game On program, sport clubs can apply for grants of between $25,000 and $100,000 to fund a range of upgrades, including to efficient air conditioners, better drainage systems, solar panels, and battery installations.

First promised in September of last year, the $50 million investment will be spread over four years and will also help clubs unlock further opportunities under other government initiatives such as the Cheaper Home Batteries program and finance from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.

The ‘Sport Forever’ campaign, which was launched in August 2025 by Australian Test Cricket Captain Pat Cummins and a host of Australian athletes, has been appointed as the program support provider for the first round of grants.

Through Sport Forever, which is led by Pat Cummins’ Cricket for Climate organisation, grant applicants and successful grant recipients will be able to access additional expert support and guidance to support their proposals and projects.

“Millions of Australians care deeply about community sport, and local sporting clubs are the heartbeat of communities across the country,” said Joanne Bowen, CEO Cricket for Climate, in a statement to Renew Economy this week. “They’re where people connect, belong and build lifelong friendships.”

“Through Sport Forever, led by Cricket for Climate, we’re excited to help clubs make the most of this investment. Community clubs are powered by volunteers, so our role is to make the journey simpler and help every project deliver lasting benefits for sport and the communities around it.

“We know what’s possible because we’ve already done it. Clubs that reduce their energy costs can reinvest those savings into coaches, junior programs and better facilities. Every successful project creates another example that inspires clubs across Australia to follow.”

By providing grants to fund these upgrades, the federal government aims to help clubs to reinvest the savings on their energy and utility bills into things that matter most to local communities, such as new equipment, female participation programs, and pathways for young athletes and officials.

“Local sports clubs are the lifeblood of our communities – and we want to see them thrive for years to come,” said Chris Bowen, federal minister for climate change and energy.

“That’s why our government is delivering upgrades to keep their bills down and help them adapt to a changing climate.

“This practical action on climate will ensure that our kids are able to keep playing for decades to come, so clubs spend less on bills and more on equipment and programs that will keep future generations happy and healthy.”

The first round of grants opens this week with up to $17.6 million available in grant funding. For further information and to apply, click here.

“I’m really excited to see the support from the federal government,” said Pat Cummins, speaking last September when the funding was first announced.

“It’s going to make a big difference for so many local sporting clubs across the country, helping them stay open, manage energy costs and be more resilient.

“This funding means more play, fewer cancellations, and stronger communities. Clubs are where so many of us grow up, make mates, and stay active.

“With extreme weather hitting harder each year, now’s the time to future-proof our clubs with solar, batteries, and all-weather solutions. This is a great example of taking action and what we can achieve when government, communities, and sport all work together.”

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