Network seeks partners on upgrade to nation’s largest isolated grid, to cram in more renewables

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Western Power, the state-owned operator of Western Australia’s electricity network, is seeking expressions of interest from organisations able to provide project and contract management resources for its massive Clean Energy Link program.

Clean Energy Link is the catchall title for a handful of projects designed to upgrade and expand WA’s electricity network so that it is able to safely connect and transport increasing levels of renewable energy.

Clean Energy Link – North, the first Link project to begin construction, is reinforcing the northern part of the transmission network to increase the flow of clean energy between the Mid West and Perth.

As part of its efforts to deliver the Clean Energy Link projects, Western Power last week began seeking expressions of interest (EoI) from potential project and contract management partners to assist in the delivery of major high-capacity transmission line and related infrastructure projects within Clean Energy Link.

The successful organisation will function within an integrated delivery team and take direction from Western Power Program Manager, and will assist with the overall project management and coordination of works including project and package management.

Roles will include construction, safety, and health oversight and monitoring; contract management administration; schedule and cost management; engineering and interface coordination; and change management and reporting.

Due date for expressions of interest is July 31 2026, and EoI information can be accessed through Western Power’s Opportunities Hub.

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