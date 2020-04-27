Musk says Cybertruck may have “super efficient” HVAC with water filtration

The Driven

Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk has said that he may consider including a “super efficient” air conditioning and water filtration systems for the upcoming Cybertruck, an addition that would push the boundaries of the upcoming all-electric ute (pickup in the US) to that of an armageddon survival juggernaut.

The vehicle can now be not only powered by renewables, is practically undentable thanks to its cold-rolled steel exoskeleton, and will have first-class suspension to tackle rough roads and dunes, it now is likely to have a super efficient air con system that also collects its own water that you can drink.

Considering Australia – a vastly arid continent – is the largest market outside of North America for the Cybertruck, it’s sounding like a very good idea for local customers.

Musk’s hint of the new features comes as he also talks of working on a heating ventilation and air con (HVAC) system for smart homes that completes the circle of energy generation and use.

Musk hinted at such a product as far back as September 2018, during an interview with well-known US podcast host Joe Rogan. At the time, he pondered a “Tesla Smart Home” solution that would offer a more efficient air conditioning system that would predict when a person is due to arrive home and cool down rooms it thinks likely to be needed.

When prodded further about if such a product is under development, Musk became quiet and only said, “I cannot answer questions about potential future products.”

