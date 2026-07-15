Massive 1.1 GW Queensland wind project that overcame state pause secures federal approval

A mammoth 1.1 gigawatt (GW) wind farm that was paused in 2025 by the Queensland LNP government has now secured all necessary state and federal approvals, a year after it was eventually cleared for development by the state government.

The local subsidiary of German energy giant RWE confirmed on Wednesday that its proposed 1.1 GW Theodore Wind Farm had received federal government approval under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.

The announcement comes just over a year after the Theodore Wind Farm was cleared for development by the State Assessment and Referral Agency.

This follows more than five months of political limbo after the state LNP government announced in January 2025 that it was hitting pause on three wind projects, including the Theodore Wind Farm, to review their efforts on community consultation.

The project also secured a Capacity Investment Scheme contract in May of this year and is likely to help in the repowering of the nearly Gladstone industrial hub when the city’s coal fired power station closes at the end of the decade.

Federal approval under the EPBC has placed conditions on the project’s development and construction that are focused on protecting biodiversity and managing any potential environmental impacts.

The $3 billion wind project will comprise 170 wind turbines near Theodore in the Banana Shire, and also a yet-to-be specified battery storage system.

RWE, which is yet to take a final investment decision on the project, expects the project will be completed and operational by 2030, before which it will create up to 500 construction jobs as well as approximately 25 operational and 300 indirect jobs across its lifespan.

The company also expects the wind farm to contribute $500 million to the Queensland economy during construction and $17.5 million in funding to local communities.

“Receiving EPBC approval for the Theodore Wind Farm is a critical step forward for this project and highlights our commitment to delivering high-quality renewable energy developments in Australia,” said Daniel Belton, CEO of RWE Renewables Australia.

“We have worked closely with DCCEEW, regulators, Traditional Owners and local stakeholders to ensure the project meets rigorous environmental standards. We look forward to continuing to engage with our stakeholders as we move the project into the next phase.”

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