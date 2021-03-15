LG Electronics Australia says Markus Lambert to step down as head of Solar and Energy

Mr Lambert is retiring after almost 10 years leading the LG Energy business in Australia. He will be finishing in this role on April 30, 2021.

LG Electronics is one of Australia’s leading home energy providers. An estimated 1.5 million LG solar panels have been installed in Australian homes and businesses during the past decade.

Today, the LG partner network comprises of more than 100 businesses throughout Australia.

Mr Lambert began with LG Electronics Australia in 2011, before being appointed as General Manager, Solar and Energy in 2018.

The company thanked him for his leadership of the business.

“Markus has overseen a period of growth and rapid adoption of solar products during his time with the company. His deep understanding of the solar industry and experience with our partner network has been invaluable, and we wish him well for his retirement.”