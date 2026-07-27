Labor conference puts electrification at the centre – and gas smells like a political fault line

Labor’s national conference in Adelaide reinforced support for decarbonisation. Gas policy emerged as a proxy test of credibility on energy security, prices and industry competitiveness – but the party leadership ensured it did not become a full floor fight.

The ALP’s conference mattered not because it delivered a dramatic new slogan, but because it confirmed that climate policy is no longer being framed as a distant environmental aspiration; it is being embedded as economic strategy, industrial policy and system design.

That is the real message from the conference floor.

Reinforced support for decarbonisation was solid – moves to strip out barriers to electrification, and to keep renewable energy expansion at the centre of both its climate and economic agenda.

In practical terms, that means the party is signalling that the future of Australian competitiveness lies in cleaner electricity, more storage, more transmission, more electrified industry and a faster shift away from combustion-based systems.

That is exactly where the national conversation should be.

The transition will not be won by emissions targets alone. It will be won by whether policy settings make it easier for mines, manufacturers, freight operators, farmers, households and communities to move from molecules to electrons, and to do so at lower cost and with greater resilience.

But the conference also revealed the harder truth. Gas policy is now being used as a test of credibility on energy security, prices and industry competitiveness, not just emissions.

That is why the gas debate has become so politically loaded. It is no longer just a dispute about the climate impact of another fossil fuel. It is now the terrain on which claims are made about reliability, sovereign capability, export income, domestic affordability and industrial confidence.

This is where Labor’s challenge sharpens. The party is trying to hold together a transition framework in which renewables and electrification do the long-term heavy lifting, while gas remains politically defended as a short-term support fuel.

Yet the louder the gas argument becomes, the more obvious it is that gas is no longer a neutral bridge. It is a contested political instrument, and increasingly a brake deployed by those who want to slow the speed, scale and confidence of the clean energy shift.

A few words should also be said specifically about the friends of fossil fuel campaigns, as always, circling this debate.

They follow a the well-tried script: any reform to tax settings, any challenge to export privilege, any attempt to discipline windfall gains is presented as a threat to energy security, affordability and national prosperity.

It is a campaign model built on amplifying fear while downplaying the structural reality that renewables, storage, electrification, smarter networks and electric vehicles are already redefining the economics of energy.

These campaigns are less a defence of the national interest than a defence of incumbent advantage – and protecting carbon-captured politicians.

"Fossil fuel companies have used their wealth to slow things down… They're much better at capturing politicians than emissions… You can tell when they've captured one"@algore#ClimateCrisis#StopBurningStuff#COP29 https://t.co/JrfRxpaah9 pic.twitter.com/OGwoz73A97 — Prof Ray Wills (@ProfRayWills) November 12, 2024

That is why the conference outcome should be read as more than internal party housekeeping. (And notably not covered by the friends of fossil fuel media.)

It is a sign that Labor still understands where the future is headed, even if it has not yet resolved every contradiction in how to get there. The centre of gravity remains in the right place: accelerate renewables, remove barriers to electrification, and treat decarbonisation as core economic strategy rather than a peripheral environmental add-on.

The lesson from Adelaide is not that Labor solved the gas question. It is that the party still understands the future sits with renewables, electrification and decarbonisation — and that gas, whether as fuel or tax debate, will keep returning as the pressure point where the politics of transition meets the economics of legacy power.

Professor Ray Wills is a futurist, Adjunct Professor at The University of Western Australia and Managing Director of Future Smart Strategies — and this is an article the friends of fossil fuels would rather you didn’t read.