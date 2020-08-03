Infigen revenue slumps as markets fall, but ISP offers hope for transition

“The combined forces of lower domestic economic activity and lower global energy prices have contributed to a substantial step down in spot and forward prices for wholesale electricity,” it said in its statement.

This in turn would lead to losses of $15-$20 million from the write down of its value of derivative instruments – effectively bets on future prices that haven’t turned out so well – and a further loss of $17-19 million resulting from interest rate swaps now considered to be ineffective.

On top of that, Infigen has also spent $8 million on fees to bankers and lawyers dealing with the competing takeover bids that has resulted in a series of offers – initially from UAC and then Iberdrola, whose latest offer of $893 million has the approval of the board.

Infigen warns of the conflicting issues in the market. The reduction in economic activity is causing demand to fall and prices to fall, but this and restrictions on movement also means generators are not undergoing expected maintenance. The oversupply in the market is reducing market volatility and flattening prices.