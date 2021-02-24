Hyundai unveils Ioniq 5 all-electric SUV ahead of Q3 launch in Australia

South Korean car maker Hyundai has officially unveiled the Ioniq 5, a strapping SUV that marks the all-electric do-over of the formerly hybrid – and pretty underwhelming – Ioniq sub-brand, and the first in a new era of electric cars to be built using Hyundai’s dedicated new electric platform, the E-GMP.

The Ioniq 5 – which Hyundai Australia says will launch locally in Q3 of 2021 – was premiered in a virtual event on Tuesday evening (Australian eastern time) as the first model in Hyundai’s new-look Ioniq family and marking its “new benchmark” in electric mobility.

According to the literature, the Ioniq 5 will be available with a range of power electric configurations, including two battery pack options, either 58kWh or 72.6kWh, and two electric motor layouts, either with a rear motor only or with both front and rear motors – all with a top speed of 185 km/h.

At the top of the electric motor line-up is an all-wheel drive (AWD) option paired with the 72.6-kWh battery, which offers a combined power output of 225kWh and 605 Nm of torque – a configuration can take the SUV from 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds.

The two-wheel drive (2WD), 72.6 kWh battery configuration offers the Ioniq 5’s maximum driving range on a single charge, which Hyundai says will be around 470-480 km, according to the WLTP standard.

On charging, Hyundai says that using a 350kW charger, the Ioniq 5 can go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes – slightly longer than the rapid-charging time leaked in December – while just five minutes will offer 100km of range, according to WLTP.

As has been noted, Hyundai’s E-GMP, means the Ioniq 5 can support both 400V and 800V charging infrastructures – a “world first”patented technology that operates the motor and inverter to boost 400V to 800V for stable charging compatibility.