Huge delivery of wind turbine components arrives in port, ahead of 450 km road journey

A massive delivery of wind turbine towers, blades, and other components bound for the 105 megawatt (MW) King Rocks wind farm in Western Australia has arrived at the Port of Bunbury.

Danish wind energy giant Vestas is supplying 17 of its V162-6.2 MW wind turbines to the King Rocks wind farm, following a supply agreement signed in late 2024, and on Tuesday heralded the arrival of a “major delivery” at the Port of Bunbury.

The delivery aboard the AAL Antwerp consisted of 51 turbine blades, 85 tower sections, and 17 hubs, nacelles, and powertrains.

A journey of over 450 kilometres inland is now in store for the components to the project site near Hyden in Western Australia’s wheatbelt region.

Transportation of the turbine blades and components is expected to run through to September, passing through the Shires of Bunbury, Dardanup, Harvey, Collie, West Arthur, Wagin, Dumbleyung, Wickepin, Kulin, and Kondinin.

Image Credit: Synergy, via LinkedIn

Western Australian energy generator and retailer Synergy, which is developing the project, announced in March that it had completed the final concrete pour for the project in preparation of the arrival of turbine components.

Construction is expected to be completed and the project commissioned in 2027.

It is one of a number of new wind projects under construction in W.A., including the 108 MW Waddi wind project, and the extension to the Warradarge project, which half of the 30 new turbines now erected.

State-owned organisations have also signed power purchase deals that will trigger the construction of three new wind projects totalling more than 1 GW of new capacity, including the 470 MW Parron Maam Marang, the 130 MW Kondonin, and the 330 MW Marri wind projects.

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