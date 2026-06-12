Golden moment: Australia’s biggest wind farm becomes first to reach 1 GW of output

Australia’s biggest operating wind farm has set a stunning new record, becoming the first in the nation to surpass one gigawatt of electricity generation output.

The milestone for TagEnergy’s up to 1.3 gigawatt (GW) Golden Plains wind farm, near Rokewood in Victoria, was announced on Friday by its turbine supplier and project manager, Vestas, in a post on LinkedIn.

“TagEnergy’s Golden Plains Wind Farm has now surpassed 1 GW of generation output,” the LinkedIn post says.

“Golden Plains is the first wind project to reach this level and the largest onshore wind farm we’ve delivered in the Southern Hemisphere.

Image: Vestas, LinkedIn

“The wind farm delivers local impact through community initiatives while actively strengthening Victoria’s energy system.

“Its 215 EnVentus V162-6.2 MW turbines help provide reliable renewable energy to Victoria’s power system while generating clean, homegrown electricity that helps lower Australians’ electricity bills.

“This achievement reflects years of dedication and collaboration across teams, with even more to come as the project continues to ramp up through commissioning.”

The first 766 megawatt (MW) stage of the Golden Plains wind farm – majority owned and developed by Portugal-based TagEnergy – was officially commissioned late last year, although it sent its first power to the grid in early 2025.

In February, the second 577 MW stage started sending power to the grid, on its journey through the various hold points that are a feature of the grid commissioning process.

At 1.33 GW, the $4 billion Golden Plains wind farm will be by far the biggest in Australia, and will likely hold that status for a few years given the time it takes to finalise plans, land finance, build, connect and commission such projects.

Its nearest rival is the 923 MW MacIntyre wind project in Queensland, which has been stuck at hold points and is still sending out only around half its constructed capacity.

Future contenders include the Liverpool Range and Yanco Delta projects in NSW, and possibly the Bonney Downs wind project proposed by mining giant Fortescue to help its operations reach “real zero” by the end of the decade.

TagEnergy is also building a big battery at the site of the Golden Plains wind farm, with a 150 MW, 600 MWh facility now under construction , and a long term “virtual toll” agreement with Snowy Hydro, which also has a long term contract for part of the wind farm’s output.

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