Global wind giant snaps up state’s “biggest” wind project as turbine suppliers turn developers

The Danish-based Vestas, one of the world’s biggest wind turbine developers and the market leader outside of China, has bought a major project in Tasmania as part of a growing trend of turbine suppliers morphing into project developers.

Vestas says it has bought 272 megawatt (MW) St Patrick Plans wind project in the central highlands region of Tasmania from Ark Energy. It says the project will be the state’s biggest once built, although it would be overtaken by Acen Renewables if its 900 MW Robbins Island project goes ahead.

St Patrick Plains has been more than eight years of development, and took nearly six years to get through the federal EPBC process, and faced strong opposition from some elements of the local community.

But – after several design changes – it now has all its planning approvals, and Vestas says it hopes to start construction in 2027, but will need to lock in investors to fund the project, and a buyer to purchase the output.

Vestas says it now has more than 13 gigawatts of wind energy projects in its pipeline in Australia, pursuing the same model of joint early development, outright purchase, and then bringing in investors and off-takers.

The Lotus Creek wind project in Queensland was the first, also initially developed with and bought from Ark Energy in 2022. It is now owned by CS Energy and is under construction. Vestas has the turbine supply, construction and maintenance contracts.

St Patricks Plains will be the second to adopt this model, and there are a host of others including the Winterbourne project in NSW, as well as the Tara and Captain’s Mountain wind projects in Queensland, and the Piambong project in NSW.

“St Patricks Plains is one of the most advanced wind energy developments in Tasmania and represents an important opportunity to support the state’s renewable energy future,” Evan Carless, vice president of Vestas Development Australia, said in a statement.

“Our experience progressing Lotus Creek from development through to construction provides a proven model for delivery, and we are excited to bring that experience to the St Patricks Plains wind farm in Tasmania.“

The project is now progressing through secondary consents. It is spread over several properties used for grazing.

Vestas’ biggest rival Goldwind Australia has a similar model, and is owner, developer and supplier to a number of new wind projects in Australia, including the Baldon and Coppabella projects, while the likes of Trina and Samsung are doing the same thing in the solar and battery space.

In an email sent to stakeholders, Ark Energy said Vestas is working through the St Patrick Plains consent conditions, geotechnical engineering and detailed design and management plans, and started engaging with council and other stakeholders about community benefit commitments.

“Thank you to all the suppliers, businesses and property owners who expressed interest in providing services or accommodation for the project, these details have been passed on and can continue to be sent to Vestas,” it said.

In a statement to the media, Donna Bolton, general manager developments, Tasmania, at Ark Energy, said Vestas is ideally place to deliver the project.

“Having played a significant role in the development of the St Patricks Plains Wind Farm, we recognise the strong foundation that has been established and believe the project is well positioned to progress to financial close,” Bolton said.

If you would like to join more than 29,000 others and get the latest clean energy news delivered straight to your inbox, for free, you can click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

If you wish to support independent media, and accurate information, please consider making a one off donation or becoming a regular supporter of Renew Economy. Please click here. Your support is invaluable.