Glasgow Brief: Australia climate plan a “brochure”, Obama targets Russia, China and Republicans

Australia remains a focus of frustration at the Glasgow COP26 climate negotiations, but not the only one, as former US president Barack Obama pointed the finger at China and Russia for their non attendance, and at the Republicans for doing everything they could to stand in the way of climate action.

At least Australia turned up, although they are missing for the key second week of the negotiations, which have now largely disappeared behind closed doors as ministers fly in (and as Angus Taylor flies out) and the focus switches to details such as carbon market rules, ratchet mechanisms and finance.

Australia plan just a brochure

The EU has ratcheted up pressure on rich countries, particularly Australia, to do more on emissions cuts over the short term, and to offer more money to help developing nations deal with the climate emergency.

“If we don’t make a success of this Cop, it’s difficult to see how we can reduce half the emissions in less than ten years. It needs to happen right now,” European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans said adding that major emitters need to “not just to declare a date for carbon neutrality or climate neutrality” but come forward with policies to achieve it.

Dutch MEP Bas Eickhout singled out Australia when he said that while some analysis suggested that pledges made at Glasgow could cap global warming at below 2°C, some pledges were simply not believable.

“We all have to acknowledge there is a huge difference in the value of these pledges. Some pledges are really serious, for example the EU with its Fit for 55 package. But for example the pledge of Australia is literally a brochure.”

Obama targets Russia, China and the Republicans

Former US president Barack Obama was the star attraction on the first day of the second week of the climate talks, and he took aim at China and Russia leaders for not turning up at the talks, and he had a dig at US Republicans for their “active hostility to climate science.”

He applauded the work of young climate campaigners, urging them to not give into cynicism, but also admitted he sometimes felt bleak about the future, and that “images of dystopia start creeping into my dreams”.

“It will not be enough to preach to the choir, to ramp up intensity of people who know about climate change,” he said. “Protests are necessary to raise awareness and hashtag campaigns can spread awareness, but to deliver broad based coalition for bold action we need to persuade people who don’t currently agree with us, or those who are indifferent.”

In a speech at #COP26, former U.S. President Barack Obama lambasted those who would play politics to avoid acting on climate change, calling out Russia and China in the same breath as Republican politicians back home https://t.co/ZYUn5n3E8q pic.twitter.com/3dHxJXVbHc — Reuters (@Reuters) November 8, 2021

Saudi Arabia says no to human rights

Saudi Arabia, a notoriously disruptive force at these climate talks, earned another Fossil of the Day away for its attempts to have any explicit reference to 1.5°C in the final communique, and any reference to human rights, gender, youth or indigenous peoples.

Greenpeace International executive director Jennifer Morgan has seen it all before, noting the “strategic and utterly cynical” tactics of the fossil fuel giant. “Other governments now need to isolate the Saudi delegation if they want this COP to succeed for everyone, not just fossil fuel interests.” She said the final text was looking weak, and added her support for the ratchet mechanism. “To keep 1.5°C alive, four words must be added: ‘Fossil fuels phase out’, and countries must come back next year to close the gap.” Other fossil awards went to Mexico and the Czech Republic.

Fossil fuel lobby out in force

NGO Global Witness conducted an audit of the list of attendees as the Glasgow summit and found that the biggest single group came from the fossil fuel lobby. A total of 503 had been identified as fossil fuel lobbyists, and the number could be greater. The biggest single country delegation at the talks is 479 from Brazil.

“The fossil fuel industry spent decades misleading the public about climate change and stoking denial,” it said.

And in an assessment that could describe Australia’s position on its “gas-led recovery and CCS, Global Witness said:

“Today, while most oil and gas companies do acknowledge the threat of climate change they continue to delay action on their own emissions, push questionable techno-fixes that would allow them to continue business as usual or greenwash their own actions by focussing on green or environmental efforts by the companies while still devoting the vast majority of their business to polluting fossil fuels.”

The “Simpsons” take on Australia’s fossil fuel connection

Wondering whether Santos might have just committed a PR own goal in taking over the Australian stand at Glasgow @toddsampsonOz? https://t.co/r191LnzIsU — Tristan Edis (@TristanEdis) November 3, 2021