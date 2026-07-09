Giant wind farm to be first to test Queensland’s tough new planning laws

A giant wind farm project partly owned by the developers of the Australia’s biggest operating wind farm is to become the first to test the state of Queensland’s tough new planning framework.

Portugal-based TagEnergy, which is building the mostly complete 1.32 gigawatt Golden Plains wind farm in Victoria, has joined forces with Australian outfit LP renewable Projects to develop the 800 megawatt Goombi wind farm in the Western Downs region of Queensland.

The two companies say that Goombi will be the first wind project connected to the country’s main grid to lodge an application under the state’s new planning framework.

The project will also include a co-located 800 MW, 3,200 MWh big battery, one of the biggest in the country, but this is not part of the initial application because of the added complexity under the new framework.

The Goombi project is located about 16 km to the east of Miles and 12 km to the west of Chinchilla, and its 107 turbines will cover about 14,000 hectares of predominantly cleared, grazing land which is already peppered with extensive coal seam gas extraction facilities.

LP Renewable projects director, Llion Parry, says the development application followed years of technical investigations and engagement with landholders, Western Downs Regional Council and key stakeholders.

“Goombi demonstrates how large-scale renewable energy projects can be thoughtfully planned to co-exist with the primary production and established resource industries that are critical to the Western Downs region,” Parry said in a statement.

The new planning framework was unveiled by the Queensland LNP government last year after it ripped up the state’s official renewable energy targets, cancelled the approval of two proposed wind projects, and “called in” a number of other wind and battery projects whose fate is yet to be announced.

The crackdown on planning approvals has been led by planning minister and deputy premier Jarrod Bleijie, and effectively provides veto rights on new projects to local councils.

The state’s new energy plan envisages no major new wind or solar projects apart from those already earmarked to help supply Rio Tinto’s massive aluminium smelters and refineries in Queensland.

It has, however, provided funding support for a new wind farm and battery project in the remote north-west of the grid, to help power one of the world’s biggest zinc mines, and is backing the proposed Copperstring 2.0 transmission line.

TagEnergy’s managing partner in Australia Andrew Riggs says Goombi is a significant renewable energy project for Queensland.

“Goombi stands out because the fundamentals are right,” Riggs said in a statement.

“The site sits alongside existing 275kV Powerlink transmission, so we’re connecting to infrastructure that’s already there rather than building it from scratch.

“Combined with predominantly flat, previously disturbed land, excellent transport access and a skilled regional workforce, we’re well positioned to deliver efficiently and help meet Queensland’s future energy needs.”

The Development Application includes detailed environmental, technical and social impact assessments developed in consultation with specialist advisors and informed by ongoing engagement with the community and key stakeholders.

Goombi Energy Holdings and the Western Downs Regional Council announced in April a landmark Community Benefits Agreement that will deliver $30 million over 35 years, focused on housing, skills development and local infrastructure initiatives.

The project is also being assessed by the federal government under the EPBC Act. The developers hope to begin construction in 2028, and expect to take three years to build it.

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