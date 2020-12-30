FRV lands green loan finance for new 115MW solar farm in NSW

PRESS RELEASE

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy and a leading global developer of renewable energy projects, has closed the financing agreement for the 115 MW (ac) Metz Solar Farm.

The funding is provided by Westpac and NORD/LB in the form of a Green Loan compliant with the Loan Market Association Green Loan Principles and the Green Projects requirements. This is the second green loan of FRV in Australia and among one of the first renewable energy project financing of this type in the country.

FRV completed the acquisition of the Project in November this year. The project is underpinned by a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Snowy Hydro, signed in 2018. Located in the New England region of New South Wales near Hillgrove, 20 km east of Armidale, the plant will connect to the national grid and generate enough power to supply up to 40,000 Australian households each year; more than half of the total 66,000 households in the region.

At the same time, it is estimated that the annual greenhouse gas emissions avoided by the project will be 288,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

Metz Solar Farm will deliver significant benefits to the Armidale area and the wider community with the creation of direct jobs throughout each stage of the project’s life cycle. During the construction period it is estimated that the project could provide jobs for up to 100 workers over the course of a year. Metz Solar Farm will bring FRV’s Australian operating and in construction solar projects to eight, of which four are in New South Wales, including Moree (56 MWac) and Goonumbla (69.75 MWac) in operation and Sebastopol (90 MWac) under construction.

Carlo Frigerio, Managing Director of FRV in Australia, said: “We are delighted to see Metz solar farm securing the funds to start construction and contribute to the ongoing energy transition in New South Wales.” Mr Frigerio also added “This has been an extraordinary year for FRV in Australia with 3 financial close milestones achieved in less than 12 months. This is an unequivocal testament to our strong commitment to grow and consolidate our unique portfolio of solar assets in the country”.

Fady Jameel, Deputy President and Vice Chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, said: “Through our work with FRV, Abdul Latif Jameel Energy plays an instrumental role in enabling Australia to deliver on its ambitious solar capacity targets, with significant milestones secured on a number of large-scale solar farms in the last year. Australia is already among the world’s leading adopters of solar power, and we are committed to continue fast-tracking the country’s renewable energy transition.”