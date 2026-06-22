Fortescue signs agreement to accelerate zero-emissions shipping with green ammonia

Australian iron ore giant Fortescue has signed an agreement with Belgian maritime giant CMB.Tech to charter up to 12 ammonia-capable vessels, a significant step in the company’s efforts to scale the decarbonisation of global shipping and advance the adoption of ammonia as a shipping fuel.

Up to three of the 12 vessels – measuring 210,000 deadweight tonnage (dwt) – will be delivered with dual-fuel ammonia engines and are expected to enter service by the end of 2026, while nine other vessels will be ammonia-ready, able to be converted to operate on ammonia in the future.

If all 12 vessels are eventually fuelled entirely by green ammonia, the combined fleet could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 250,000 tonnes a year, as compared to conventional marine fuels.

“The shipping industry doesn’t need more talk. It needs action,” said Katie Charuga, Fortescue director of integrated operations.

“Green ammonia is one of the clearest pathways to reducing carbon dioxide emissions from shipping, and these vessels represent a practical step towards that future. By backing new technologies and working with partners who are prepared to lead, we can help drive the uptake of green ammonia in shipping.

Charuga said that Fortescue’s Green Pioneer demonstration vessel – which has travelled the world and attended key climate and renewable conferences – has already shown that ammonia can be used safely and effectively in marine operations. The next challenge is scaling the use of green ammonia.

“By investing in ammonia-capable vessels and working with partners who share our ambition, we are helping create demand for green ammonia and supporting the technologies needed to reduce emissions from global shipping,” she said.

Fortescue’s Green Pioneer was the world’s first ammonia capable dual-fuel vessel and has served as a visual demonstration not only of Fortescue’s ‘Real Zero’ decarbonisation efforts, but of the role that green ammonia can play in the decarbonisation of global shipping.

The Green Pioneer conducted the world’s first use of ammonia as a marine fuel in early 2024.

Image Credit: Fortescue

Green Pioneer has since sailed internationally, bunkered ammonia, trained crews, and demonstrated the potential value of ammonia-powered propulsion under real-world conditions.

This is at least the second agreement Fortescue has signed with CMB.Tech for an ammonia capable vessel, following a charter agreement signed in April of 2025.

“Fortescue and Bocimar have built a strong partnership over more than two decades, grounded in shared values and a clear commitment to decarbonise shipping,” said Alexander Saverys, CEO of CMB.Tech.

“This agreement marks an important step in showcasing ammonia as a viable marine fuel and advancing the transition to zero-emission shipping.

“It also sends a powerful signal to the market, particularly at a time when there is doubt about the decarbonisation of shipping: our sector can decarbonise at scale. It just takes like-minded, determined partners who walk the talk.”

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