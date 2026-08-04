Former treasurer and ex-regions minister wins key energy portfolio in Victoria Labor reshuffle

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Former state Treasurer and two-time regions minister Jaclyn Symes has been appointed as Victoria’s new energy minister in the lead up to the state election in November.

Until today, Symes had been treasurer since 2024, delivering two budgets that unveiled the dire state of Victoria’s finances, and has held other portfolios, including two stints as the minister for regional development — a role that may serve her well as the state seeks to build generation and transmission in the regions.

Symes will take on all of the portfolios held by Lily D’Ambrosio, who until her resignation amidst the political turmoil of a leadership change last week had been in the portfolio since 2014, making her the country’s longest serving energy minister.

Renew Economy is seeking comment from Symes, who was elected to the state parliament during D’Ambrosio’s first year as energy minister.

The new premier Ben Carroll says his new, shrunken cabinet will deliver a “new direction.”

“I have reduced the Ministry. This is a simple measure I can make right now to save taxpayers money,” he said in a statement.

“Every dollar my government spends will be treated with respect and only where it delivers the greatest value for Victorians. That includes a new cabinet role to back AI and digital technology, growing our economy and jobs.”

The new treasurer is Colin Brooks, while Sonya Kilkenny stays as planing minister.

With the state election in just four months, Labor is under pressure from a resurgent Liberal party under leader Jess Wilson, which itself is being stalked by One Nation.

The latest Redbridge polling shows the Liberals have a primary vote of 30 per cent, with Labor falling to 23 per cent and One Nation down at 22 per cent.

The energy portfolio needs a safe pair of hands.

The new minister must urgently deliver the offshore wind underwriting auction this month, and a decision on the Western Renewables Link transmission line environmental effects statement (EES) is also due imminently.

more to follow