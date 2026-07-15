Flood-prone rugby fields, gaps in regional health: First round of REZ grants back 46 community projects

New drainage systems for flood-prone sports grounds and a new community health hub are among the first recipients of the first round of grant funding to come from the development of what will be New South Wales’ first renewable energy zone.

The consortium of companies that is stringing together the grid to support the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in New South Wales has awarded $2.1 million in the first round of its community grants program, which expects to award up to $4 million to local initiatives.

Acerez – a partnership between Acciona, Cobra, and Endeavour Energy appointed by EnergyCo to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain the Central-West Orana (CWO) REZ network infrastructure – says the $2.1 million is being dvided between 46 local projects from 11 towns across the REZ.

“These grants are about backing the people and places that make regional communities strong,” said Steve Masters, Acrerez CEO.

“From better access to healthcare to upgraded community spaces across the region, these projects will make a real difference in people’s daily lives and help local towns continue to thrive. This program is one way we can help leave a lasting, positive legacy for the CentralWest Orana region.”

The grants were split into two categories – significant grants ranging from $50,000 to $1 million, and small grants from $3,000 to $50,000.

One of the successful recipients of a significant grant was non-profit charity Marathon Health for a new community health hub in the town of Dunedoo, ensuring locals have access to the care they need closer to home.

Future home of the Dunedoo health hub

Image Credit: ACEREZ

“The community of Dunedoo is a really vibrant community,” said Megan Callinan, Marathon Health CEO.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Acerez, Warrumbungle Shire Council, the Dunedoo Medical Centre, the Western NSW Local Health District and with locals to design a health hub that provides access to health services in the community that they live in.”

The town of Coolah will benefit from several grants, including for renovations at the Coolah Showground and upgrades to the drainage system at the Bowen Oval, home of the Coolah Roos Rugby Club, which is often forced to close due to excessive rain.

“This ground is the sporting hub of our community,” said Rebecca Cavanagh of the Coolah Roos Rugby Club.

“It’s so great we’ve got this grant because we will be able to fix that for all our sporting events.”

Funding has been provided for initiatives across a range of sectors, including public amenity, health, education, agriculture, sport, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, helping create lasting social and economic benefits across the region.

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