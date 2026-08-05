First of dozens of 80 metre-long turbine blades arrives at first new wind farm in state’s main grid for years

Nearly five months after completing its final concrete pour, the King Rocks wind project in Western Australia’s Wheatbelt region has received the first of more than fifty 80 metre-long turbine blades after a 380 km road journey to the project site.

Western Australia energy generator and retailer Synergy, which is developing the 105 megawatt (MW) project in the Shire of Kondinin, announced the milestone delivery on LinkedIn on Wednesday, as the first of the last batch of major components needed to complete the project’s 17 wind turbines.

“After a carefully coordinated journey from the Port of Bunbury, one of the first wind turbine blades has arrived at the King Rocks Wind Farm construction site near Hyden,” the post says, alongside a video showing the huge blade navigating a sharp right-hand turn.

“A huge thank you to our partners at Vestas, Qube Logistics, the Port of Bunbury and Southern Ports, Main Roads Western Australia and local governments for helping deliver these critical components safely and efficiently.”

Danish wind energy giant Vestas is supplying 17 of its V162-6.2 MW wind turbines to King Rocks, following a supply agreement signed in late 2024. And in late May announced the arrival of a shipload of components, including 51 turbine blades, 85 tower sections, and 17 hubs, nacelles, and powertrains.

At the time, Vestas noted that the turbine parts would make a 450-plus kilometres journey to the project site, passing through the Shires of Bunbury, Dardanup, Harvey, Collie, West Arthur, Wagin, Dumbleyung, Wickepin, Kulin, and Kondinin.

Synergy announced in March that it had completed the final concrete pour for the project in preparation of the arrival of turbine tower components. It says construction is expected to be completed and the project commissioned in 2027.

The King Rocks wind farm is one of a range of new renewable energy projects Synergy is developing in the South-West Interconnected System (SWIS) to boost its renewable generation capacity and help wean the state’s main grid off coal power.

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