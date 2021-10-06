EPA Victoria gives Envirostream licence to recycle batteries

Highlights:

framework for Envirostream Australia to continue battery recycling activities at its premises in Campbellfield, Victoria. The licence permits Envirostream Australia to process more than 500 tonnes of

specified electronic waste annually.

Comment from Lithium Australia managing director Adrian Griffin:

“EPA licensing of our Victorian battery recycling facility for the next 99 years ensures that environmental safeguards are in place for the ever-increasing battery utilisation required to decarbonise the economy.

“Australia has an environmental duty of care to establish compliant recycling facilities that can safely process the expected increase in volume of end-of-life batteries, providing sustainable materials for this critically important manufacturing sector and reducing environmental pollution – the legacy of what has until now been a poorly managed industry.

“As part of the process of obtaining that 99-year licence, Lithium Australia and Envirostream Australia worked together to develop specific, in-house improvements that enhance safety in the collection, storage and processing of spent batteries and further reduce any fire risk associated with their recycling. We lead the industry in that respect.

“The roll-out of a national battery stewardship scheme that commoditises spent batteries and discourages their disposal in landfill is imminent and this will certainly increase the volume of spent batteries available for recycling.”