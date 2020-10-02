Energy Insiders Podcast: Zibelman, Schott and the “step change” transition

The soon-to-depart Audrey Zibelman and the newly re-appointed Kerry Schott make clear that the energy transition in Australia will be rapid.

AEMO boss Zibelman shocked many in the industry with news that se is to leave at the end of the year to join Google’s “moonshot initiative” known only as X. But she made clear that the transition set in place will be rapid.

This was reinforced by the ESB chair Kerry Schott, who says the “business-as-usual” scenarios attractive to “engineers in brown cardigans” will be over-run by the “step change” scenarios and the impact of new technologies.

And to prove the point, new renewable records are falling almost every day, and enough new capacity has already been committed to replace at least two, or possibly three, coal fired generators.

