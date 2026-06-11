Home » Multimedia » Podcasts » Energy Insiders Podcast: “The grid doesn’t need rotating mass”

Energy Insiders Podcast: “The grid doesn’t need rotating mass”

Energy Insiders Podcast

Jürgen Reinart, the CEO of inverter giant SMA, on why the grid can function without spinning machines, and why it quit the Australian home market. Plus: Is AEMO changing course on VPPs, and other news of the week.

Energy Insiders Podcast

Join Renew Economy founder and editor-in-chief Giles Parkinson and columnist and energy markets expert David Leitch as they discuss the week’s main events – politics, solar and storage.

Related Topics

Latest posts

More
More
Join our WhatsApp Channel
2 Comments

Most Read

Other news