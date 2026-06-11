Jürgen Reinart, the CEO of inverter giant SMA, on why the grid can function without spinning machines, and why it quit the Australian home market. Plus: Is AEMO changing course on VPPs, and other news of the week.
Energy Insiders Podcast: “The grid doesn’t need rotating mass”
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Gas share in global electricity mix falls for fifth consecutive year, pushed out by cheaper renewablesShare of gas in global electricity mix has fallen for the fifth consecutive year, with nearly half of the world’s gas-generating economies already passing peak gas.
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