Energy Insiders Podcast: “The grid doesn’t need rotating mass”

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Jürgen Reinart, the CEO of inverter giant SMA, on why the grid can function without spinning machines, and why it quit the Australian home market. Plus: Is AEMO changing course on VPPs, and other news of the week.