Energy Insiders Podcast: Sun Cable’s $20 billion solar and storage plan

Sun Cable CEO David Griffin joins Energy Insiders to discuss the latest update for the $20 billion plan to build the world’s biggest solar farm and biggest battery storage plant in the Northern Territory.

The project, which will also involve a 3,700km high voltage direct current sub-sea cable to Singapore – the longest in the world – is being backed, at least in its initial stages, by billionaires Mike Cannon-Brookes and Andrew Forrest. Last week, Sun Cable announced a plan to build a big battery in the Darwin grid. Griffin explains why this could be part of the broader plan, and the extraordinary complexity of bringing this huge project to reality.

