Delaying clean energy is what really makes power bills soar

Some commentators blame wind, solar and batteries for rising power bills. But the evidence from Australian market bodies and modellers is clear: done well and done on time, a clean energy transition is the cheapest way to keep energy affordable and cut emissions.

“Green energy delays” are being blamed by some for making Australians poorer, with trolls misreading headlines saying the transition is the culprit. Read carefully, the AFR’s argument is not that renewables make us poor, but that failing to deliver them efficiently does — a point the evidence strongly supports

What is making us poorer is not the move to clean energy – it is doing the transition slowly and badly.

Across Australia’s own energy institutions and independent modellers, there is now strong agreement on one core point: a timely, well-planned rollout of renewables, storage and transmission is the lowest-cost way to replace our ageing coal fleet and protect households from volatile fossil fuel prices.

What the numbers say

The Australian Energy Market Commission’s latest Residential Electricity Price Trends work is blunt: accelerating renewable generation, transmission and battery storage is ‘essential’ to keep electricity prices affordable over the next decade.

In scenarios where new wind, solar and transmission arrive on schedule, household bills fall compared to today. When those projects are delayed, prices remain higher for longer because the system leans more heavily on expensive gas and unreliable old coal.

Independent modelling tells a similar story. Analysis for the Clean Energy Council shows that if Australia stalls the rollout of renewables, household bills in 2030 could be around 30% higher than on a timely transition path – roughly $449 a year extra for a typical household, and even more for small businesses.

Nexa Advisory’s work finds that transition delays that lock in more gas-fired generation could add about $115.7 billion to wholesale costs between now and 2050.

Griffith University researchers estimate that if we had stuck with a coal-and-gas-only system, electricity generation costs today would be up to 50% higher than under the current mix that includes renewables. Far from being a luxury, clean energy is already cushioning bills from the full impact of global fossil fuel price shocks.

The real problem: how we plan and deliver

So if the economics favour clean energy, why does the transition feel messy and expensive in practice?

The answer is planning and implementation.

Right now, projects are being held up by congested transmission corridors, slow and inconsistent planning approvals, and a lack of clear, long-term signals for investors.

Grid operators in Australia, Europe and elsewhere report queues of renewable and storage projects waiting years for connections. That is not a sign that wind and solar “don’t work”; it is a sign that our institutions and infrastructure have not yet caught up with the task we have set ourselves.

When we drag our feet on new transmission lines, Renewable Energy Zones and batteries, we effectively levy a “delay tax” on every power bill. Old coal plants stay online longer than planned, gas runs more often, and consumers pay the price.

Energy poverty: why delay hurts the most vulnerable

Energy poverty is real and rising in Australia. Low-income households spend a larger share of their income on essential energy and are hit hardest when bills spike.

It is tempting to say we should slow climate action to protect them. Yet the evidence suggests the opposite: delaying the transition keeps us tied to expensive gas and failing coal that are “relentlessly pushing up our power bills”.

A fair transition needs three things.

First, faster deployment of low-cost renewables and storage to bring down wholesale prices and reduce reliance on high-priced gas.

Second, targeted support – bill relief, efficiency upgrades, and help to electrify homes – so that low-income households share in the savings from cheaper clean energy.

Third, better design of how we recover the cost of new infrastructure, so essential upgrades are not funded in ways that are unfairly regressive.

Done this way, clean energy becomes part of the solution to energy poverty, not the cause of it.

A choice about how, not if

Some analysts look at today’s delays and conclude that the whole idea of an affordable clean-energy system was a mistake. That misunderstands what the evidence is telling us.

The real choice is not between “green energy” and prosperity. It is between a chaotic, fossil-heavy transition that keeps bills high, and a planned, renewables-led transition that locks in lower, more stable costs.

Australia has some of the world’s best solar and wind resources, as well as the technical capability to integrate them into a modern grid. If we plan well and act at the pace our own institutions say is needed, the transition can hold bills down and cut emissions together. If we drag our feet, higher bills are the predictable result.