Decision on solar export charges delayed to December

The Australian Energy Market Commission has sought more time to weigh the pros and cons of new rules proposed to charge households for their rooftop solar exports, pushing out the date for a decision to December.

In a statement on Thursday, the AEMC said it had extended the deadline for the draft rule determination to “enable further assessment of the many issues raised by stakeholders” in the first round of consultation on the rule change request.

“The Australian Energy Market Commission is investigating how small energy systems like rooftop solar can best contribute to Australia’s renewable energy future without risking system security,” the statement said.

“The AEMC has extended the time for it to make a draft rule determination. The draft rule determination is now scheduled to be published on 3 December 2020.”

Key among the stakeholders noted by the AEMC is South Australia Power Networks, which along with St Vincent de Paul has requested a rule change to allow a “modest increase” in charges for new rooftop solar customers, to pay for network investments required to support further PV uptake.

SAPN has argued that the problem of solar saturation on Australia’s grids – a particularly pressing issue for South Australia where rooftop PV already supplies up to 60% of demand – needs addressing as a matter of urgency.

Other consumer bodies such as the Total Environment Centre and ACOSS have argued that a charge on rooftop exports above a certain level could be justified, but only if current export limitations are removed and networks use the money to upgrade their capacity.

And in stark contrast to the AEMC, South Australia this week rushed through its own set of strict new standards on rooftop solar installs, to ensure they have the ability to “ride through” system faults, can be subject to changing export limits and can be disconnected from the grid if needed.

The new inverter standards – imposed under the government’s “Smarter Homes” program – are designed to prevent large amounts of rooftop solar suddenly disconnecting as a result of voltage disturbances.

The new rules also call for the appointment of agents, to allow the Australian Energy Market Operator to use their technologies to seek the widespread “switching off” of rooftop solar in the “rare” occasions it needs to do so in order to keep the grid secure.

As RenewEconomy reported here, the SA changes come into force on September 28, but any new rooftop solar installation contract signed after August 10 will need to comply, leading Australia’s two peak solar bodies to complain of “chaos and confusion” and fears that installers will be left holding crippling amounts of unusable stock.