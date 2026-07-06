Concrete pours nearly complete, first blades due soon at state’s only wind project under construction

Australia’s largest renewable energy developer Squadron Energy is officially a third of the way through building the 414-megawatt (MW) Uungula wind farm, with nearly all concrete foundations poured and regular weekly delivery of components.

Renewable energy developer, operator, and owner Squadron Energy, wholly owned by the Andrew Forrest’s investment vehicle Tattarang, announced on its LinkedIn account at the end of last week that nearly all foundations at the 414 MW Uungula wind farm had been poured.

The milestone comes less than a fortnight after Squadron Energy also revealed that it had begun pre-installation of the site’s 69 wind turbines and the arrival of transformers for the project’s electrical infrastructure.

According to Squadron Energy, more than 100 turbine components have already been delivered and up to 26 deliveries are taking place each week.

Delivery of the turbine blades is also expected to begin soon.

By last Friday, eight turbine towers had been preinstalled – consisting of the installation of three mid tower sections atop the base section which is fitted into the turbine tower’s concrete foundation.

Image Credit: Squadron Energy Image Credit: Squadron Energy Image Credit: Squadron Energy

“This phase of construction represents strong momentum for Uungula Wind Farm, with teams now actively and safely assembling lower sections of each turbine tower,” said Sanjay Goel, Uungula wind farm project director.

“Seeing the first sections of the tower going up brings us a step closer to delivering a project that will generate enough clean energy to power more than 200,000 homes and businesses.”

The Uungula is the only wind farm currently under construction in New South Wales, home to Australia’s biggest fleet of coal-fired power plants. With the state’s ageing coal fleet due to retire over the coming decade, the NSW government is scrambling to secure enough new renewable energy capacity to fill the looming shortfall.

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