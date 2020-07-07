ClearVue opens solar window to trillion-dollar US construction market

ASX-listed ClearVue continues to make major inroads into the US market, after inking a deal to have its solar integrated glass units (IGUs) combined with the ultra energy efficient building component system of a leading American construction materials company.

Perth-based ClearVue said in an ASX statement this week that it has signed a manufacturing and distribution agreement with South Carolina-based Insulsteel Building Sciences – an “award winning” design and build firm that is set to establish a further 20 factories across the US.

The deal gives Insulsteel exclusive rights to manufacture and sell the ClearVue PV IGUs as a part of its new IntelAwallTM steel insulated wall panel system, with the solar window technology built into the panels and delivered as part of completed sections to minimise build time.

This will require Insulsteel to become establish its own manufacturing plant for local production of the solar windows, as well as to become a back-up OEM manufacturer for ClearVue to support projects in the US over the five-year term of the agreement.

In a statement on Monday, ClearVue executive chairman Victor Rosenberg said Insulsteel – recognised by the US Department of Energy as among the ‘Top 1% of Builders’ in the US – were a perfect fit to supply the Australian-made solar windows to America’s net-zero energy building industry.

“The team at Insulsteel love what we are doing both in terms of solar PV windows but also our smart façade and smart city focus and intend to integrate these products into their panels in the future,” Rosenberg said.

“Insulsteel are in the process of scaling their US production and distribution to reach larger markets across the US with a particular focus on commercial and high-end residential.

“The highly insulative nature of the Insulsteel system when combined with the highly insulative, energy efficient and energy generating features of ClearVue’s IGU design make for an extremely energy efficient building.”

Insulsteel CEO Steve Bostic said ClearVue’s product was a “perfect fit” for his company’s Zero Energy Designs and would bring a “fantastic point of difference” to its already category-leading products and solutions.

“We have a number of pipeline projects where we would seek to include the ClearVue product and will work with ClearVue to purchase the ClearVue products through ClearVue directly until such time as we can establish our own IGU manufacturing plant,” Bostic said.

“We look forward to a long future with ClearVue as our new partner and to collectively change the face of the approximate $US1.1 Trillion commercial and residential new construction market.”