China home battery brand that blitzed federal rebate unveils new product – and its next market target

The China battery manufacturer that stormed to the top Australian sales charts during the heady first year of the Cheaper Home Batteries is turning its attention to the new commercial and industrial rebate in New South Wales, with a new scalable C&I energy storage solution.

Fox ESS, one of the world’s leading residential energy storage providers, announced this week the Australian launch of the Power Beast, a battery targeting the C&I market which is scalable up to the multi-megawatt level and suitable for on- and off-grid use.

The Power Beast is built around Fox ESS’s H3 Plus Hybrid Inverter which provides support for up to three independent battery inputs, and when it is paired with Fox ESS modular CQ7 High Voltage batteries, a single inverter is capable f supporting up to 292 kWh of storage capacity.

Available with AC output from 50 kW to 125 kW, the Power Beast system can scale up to 3.125 megawatt (MW) and 7.35 megawatt-hours (MWh) for on-grid applications and 1.25 MW/2.94 MWh for off-grid applications.

The Power Beast system can also be paired with the optional CQ7 Dual Tower Base, which supports two battery stacks on a shared base, helping to keep system height under 1.3 metres.

The new C&I battery is also designed to minimise extensive cabling, connection points, and on-site assembly using a compact dual-stack design with fast, plug-and-play installation, reducing system height and installation complexity.

“By integrating the H3 Plus with the scalable CQ7 platform, we are helping partners lower costs, save space and deliver C&I projects with greater confidence,” said Brooks Richard Geng, managing director for APAC & Middle East at Fox ESS.

The Wenzhou-based company, which first launched in Australia in 2019, claimed highest installed storage capacity (kilowatt-hours) in Australia in March this year, after installing more than 12,000 systems in February.

As well as making significant inroads in Australia, Fox ESS earlier this year was ranked as the leading residential energy storage providers globally for 2025 in S&P Global Energy’s Residential Energy Storage Market Tracker.

The company’s new battery offering comes just weeks after it was revealed that New South Wales was rebooting its own solar battery rebate, and expanding the scheme to offer significant discounts on storage for apartments, small to medium businesses, and on batteries sized up to 30 megawatt-hours for the C&I sector.

As Renew Economy has reported, the amendments to the NSW Labor government’s Peak Demand Reduction Scheme (PDRS) have the potential to change the game, again, on behind-the-meter solar and storage and its contribution to the grid in a state that remains heavily dependent on coal power.

The headline changes, which come into play in September, add a rebate stream for apartment buildings, which means buildings with more than four dwellings and no existing battery can apply for discounts on storage of between 20 kWh and 200 kWh, with certificates limited to 5 kWh per dwelling. Stacking with the federal rebate is allowed up to 100 kWh.

For small to medium business (SME) – no residential buildings or data centres allowed – rebates apply to batteries sized between 20 kWh to 200 kWh usable capacity (capped at a four-hour battery), with federal rebate stacking up to 100 kWh and the offer of a higher incentive if the battery is installed alongside a new solar system.

For the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector, rebates can be sought for systems sized from 200 kWh up to a whopping 30 MWh of usable capacity, with a 10 MWh cap on certificates.

Fox ESS Australia said on Tuesday that its new Power Beast product is a prime candidate to get great value from the new-look NSW scheme.

“For projects targeting the NSW PDRS BESS4 capacity range, one H3 Plus 100 kW inverter paired with two CQ7 battery stacks provides approximately 195 kWh of storage capacity, allowing projects to maximise potential incentive value,” the company says.

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