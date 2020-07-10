California’s glide path to renewable energy nirvana

During a climate change summit in San Francisco in Sept 2018, former California Governor Jerry Brown signed into law a bill to make the state’s electricity sector carbon free by 2045.

Coming at the end of his last term in office, however, he decided to go a step further by signing an Executive Order to make the state’s economy carbon neutral by the same deadline.

But the debate about how best to get to that target, and at what cost, started much earlier since California has been contemplating to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels while increasing its renewable portfolio for some time.