Bowen urged to “lead with vision and ambition” as he takes helm of Bonn climate talks

Greenpeace is calling on Australia’s climate and energy minister Chris Bowen “to lead with vision and ambition” as he heads to Bonn to take the helm of key interim climate negotiations that are held each year in the former German capital.

The June climate meetings are considered a critical stepping stone to the annual UN Climate Change Conferences, which this year will be held Antalya, Türkiye, but with Bowen representing Australia as president of negotiations.

The Bonn negotiations arrive at the 100-day mark since the United States and Israel launched their war against Iran, sending fuel prices skyrocketing, and after 57 countries, including Australia, met in Santa Marta, Colombia in April for the world’s first conference on the transition away from fossil fuels.

The June Climate Meetings are expected to focus on advancing issues such as climate resilience, protecting workers and communities, delivering agreed finance commitments, and ensuring that no country is left behind as clean energy capacity ramps up.

“So now’s the time to double down on delivering in full on the Paris Climate Agreement,” said Simon Stiell, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary.

“Meeting the targets we set in the first global stocktake – like tripling renewable energy, doubling energy efficiency, and transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner.

“The Global Climate Action Agenda – which brings together governments, companies, innovators, investors, and civil society – can help us meet these targets and build the confidence we need to set stronger ones in the future.”

Greenpeace Australia Pacific lead Dr Simon Bradshaw called on the Australian climate and energy minister to lead “with vision and ambition” and to utilise his “unique position” to drive concrete progress at COP31 and ensure a meaningful partnership with the Pacific.

“Minister Bowen has been telling Australia and the world that we are in a global ‘fossil fuel crisis’, and that unhooking from fossil fuels is fundamental both to tackling the climate crisis and to ensuring secure and affordable energy,” said Bradshaw.

“It’s time to match that message with a clear vision and agenda for COP31 — one that has the transition away from fossil fuels at its heart.”

Bowen will also hold talks with countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and Korea to drive further cooperation with Australia on electrification, clean energy investment, modernising grids, fuel security, and improving energy storage.

He will also work with our Pacific counterparts to raise the existential impact of climate change, ahead of Pre-COP in October in Fiji and Tuvalu.

“We are living through the biggest energy shock in history, and the world agrees that clean energy and electrification is the future for a more sovereign and secure energy system,” said Bowen.

“Australia is leading — one in three households have rooftop solar and more than 420,000 batteries have been installed in homes, taking advantage of our clean and cheap power sources that can’t be interrupted by conflicts overseas. We want to bring this experience to the world stage.

“Pacific nations are on the frontline of climate change, and their leadership is critical. In Bonn, I’ll also work with Pacific partners to keep their priorities front and centre- to advance global action and help secure our region.”

Greenpeace’s Bradshaw echoed the existential risks identified by Bowen, but also implored Bowen to lead by example at home “with an immediate halt to new fossil fuel projects — including the mammoth proposed Browse gas project — and committing to develop a national roadmap away from fossil fuel production.”

“Few countries have as much skin the game as Australia: we are a country highly vulnerable to extreme heat, fires, floods and other impacts of climate change, we are suffering the consequences of fossil fuel dependency in terms of our energy security and affordability, but we have some of the world’s best renewable energy opportunities.

“Bonn is a key moment for the incoming Presidency to start shaping the vision, building the necessary trust, and actively setting priorities and expectations for the COP. We therefore hope and expect our Minister to be much more vocal and active in Bonn.”

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