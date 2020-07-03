Australia’s secretive defence operations HQ to get 1.9MW solar farm

One Step Off The Grid

One of Australia’s most secretive and secure defence facilities is set to be solar powered, with a new 1.9MW solar farm to be added to Australia’s defence operations headquarters located just outside Canberra.

The 1.9MW solar installation will be added to the Headquarters Joint Operations Command (HQJOC) facility, which houses Australia’s most senior defence leadership, and is where Australia’s international defence operations are coordinated.

The high security facility off-limits to the general public. HQJOC is located on a dedicated property located around 20 kilometres to Canberra’s east. The facility is located within a block of land within a high security perimeter, with an area of around 115 hectares, allowing the solar farm to be located on-site.

The new solar farm is part of a larger $31 million upgrade to the HQJOC facility announced by defence minister Linda Reynolds on Friday, which will include upgrades to security infrastructure, car park upgrades and early works that will lead to an expansion of the number of personnel based at the facility.

“We have seen the vital role HQJOC played in the Australian Government’s response to the Black Summer bushfires and COVID-19. This investment will improve the facility’s capacity to support the Australian Defence Force’s response to domestic and international crises,” defence minister Linda Reynolds said.

