Australia’s first renewable energy training tower officially opened at federation university

PRESS RELEASE

Australia’s first renewable energy training tower has been officially opened today at Federation University Australia in Ballarat.

The 23-metre-high tower is Stage 1 of the Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Training Centre (APRETC).

The tower was officially opened by the Member for Buninyong Michaela Settle MP and the Member for Wendouree Julianna Addison MP, along with representatives from renewable energy companies Vestas, ACCIONA Energia, GPG and Tilt Renewables.

The companies provided $1.8 million for APRETC with the initial business case funded with $50,000 from the Victorian Government.

With the opening of the wind turbine training tower, Federation TAFE is on track to start delivering Global Wind Organisation (GWO) Standard Basic Safety Training and Basic Refresher Training in the middle of the year.

Federation expects to eventually train over 600 people a year, providing a pipeline of skilled workers for the fast-growing wind energy sector.

By 2023, Federation will deliver the globally recognised post-trade turbine technician training course after signing an exclusive agreement with the BZEE Network in Germany.

The six-month intensive course for electricians, mechanical fitters, and automotive technicians includes an internship with wind turbine manufacturers and service organisations, covering electrical, mechanical, and hydraulic systems training.

Planning for Stage 2 of APRETC is underway and will include a classroom, workshop, and training equipment to deliver specialised training courses, including training for blade repair technicians.

APRETC is part of Federation’s goal to be the leading industry and government partner for skills, training and research in new energy technologies.

With campuses in Ballarat and Gippsland, Federation is ideally placed to support the growth of wind farm and battery storage developments in western Victorian and the transition from coal-fired power generation in the Latrobe Valley