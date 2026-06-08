Australia’s biggest solar-battery hybrid project secures grid connection approval

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Australian renewable energy developer and operator Ark Energy says it has secured grid connection approval for its Richmond Valley solar farm and battery, expected to be the biggest of its kind in Australia.

Ark Energy said the 5.3.4.A/B letters confirm that the project meets Generator Performance Standards and has approval from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and transmission network service provider Transgrid to connect to the local 330 kV network via a planned switching station.

The Richmond Valley project is being built in phases but will eventually boast 500 megawatts (MW) of solar capacity and battery power capacity of up to 475 MW, with eight hours of storage, or 3,800 megawatt-hours (MWh).

The first phase of the project will consist of a 200 MW solar farm and a 275 MW/ 2,200 MWh BESS, with construction expected to get underway later this year.

Battery technology for the project will utilise lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry.

Approval of its grid connection application followed rigorous testing that included design adjustments, power system modelling, hundreds of simulations, network studies, and workshops.

“We are thrilled to secure grid connection for the Richmond Valley Solar Farm & BESS,” said Michael Choi, Ark Energy CEO.

“This is a huge achievement and takes us closer to reaching financial close on the project, and our goal of breaking ground in the coming months.

“This is a flagship project for Ark Energy and once operational it will make a significant contribution to electricity supply and grid stability for NSW and the NEM.”

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