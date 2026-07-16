Australia’s biggest coal port allowed to store big batteries as it transitions to major renewable gateway

Australia’s biggest coal port says it has been given approval to store big batteries on site as it continues its transition to become a major gateway for the renewables industry, including wind turbines, solar panels and storage.

The Port of Newcastle announced this week that it had been given approval to store grid-scale lithium-ion batteries at its Mayfield Multipurpose Terminal, becoming the first in the state to do so.

The approval was actually provided late last year, and since then the port says it has received over 700 battery storage containers for grid-scale projects across NSW, including the 500 MW/2,000 MWh Tomago big battery being built just west of Newcastle by AGL.

Batteries have also arrived and been stored at the port for the massive 700 MW/3,160 MWh Eraring battery being developed by Origin Energy, as well as the 408 MW/816 MWh Bellambi Heights BESS.

Image Credit: Port of Newcastle

“This isn’t just a milestone for Port of Newcastle – it’s yet another way we’re helping customers deliver the infrastructure NSW needs to support a more diverse energy mix,” said Craig Carmody, CEO of the Port of Newcastle (PON).

“These are complex cargoes that require specialist handling, purpose-built infrastructure and the right safety systems. We’ve invested in that capability because we see where the market is heading and what our customers will need.”

The Port of Newcastle is investing in expanded infrastructure the Mayfield terminal, including a $36 million berth extension project which will enable accommodation of larger vessels. The port is also exploring increasing capacity for project cargo and battery storage.

The Port of Newcastle gained approval for storing the batteries after agreeing to minimise and manage any potential fire safety risks by storing and managing arriving lithium-ion batteries “at appropriate distances from other cargo”.

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