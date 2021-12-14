Australian firm signs off on designs for $10.7bn green hydrogen project in Pilbara

Designs for a $10.7 billion green hydrogen and ammonia facility in Western Australia’s Pilbara region have been finalised, with proponents Sun Brilliance now looking to secure investors and federal government backing to build the plant.

CEO of Sun Brilliance, Dr Dilawar Singh, said the project’s lead engineering contractor, TSK Spain, had signed off on the technical and financial models for the hydrogen and ammonia production facility it proposes to construct in the Western Australian town of Karratha.

“We are excited with the developments as there are so many hydrogen projects announced Australia-wide, but none of them has yet reached the design stage,” Dr Singh said.

“While others are still wondering about the production cost of Green Hydrogen or Ammonia, we have firmed our target at providing the cost of Green Hydrogen at below $2 per kg to fulfil the objective of the Federal Government.”

The project, which plans to produce up to 310,000 tonnes per annum of renewable hydrogen each year, in addition to 800,000 tonnes annually of ammonia, would be TSK’s first involvement in a venture outside of Spain.

The company has previously been involved in providing EPC services for projects involving more than 25,000MW of generation capacity.

“TSK has been engaged in this project from last year and this will be the first green hydrogen project to work for us outside of Spain. We are bringing the world-class PEM electrolysing technology to split seawater into hydrogen and oxygen gases efficiently and cost effectively,” TSK’s technical and business manager, Eduardo Tamargo Zaragozi, said.

“The size of the project is reasonably big, which will lead to achieve the commercial viability. We have also developed a design so that the ammonia plant works efficiently 24 hours a day from renewable energy sources.”

Sun Brilliance wants to develop the project across three phases, which it would power with supplies of wind and solar electricity. Hydrogen and ammonia produced at the facility could ultimately be exported to South Korea, Japan and China, which are all ramping up plans to incorporate hydrogen into their energy systems.

Sun Brilliance previously announced, in 2017, that it would develop the 128MW Cunderdin Solar Farm and progressed the project to the point of signing an off-take agreement with Western Power.

However, the Cunderdin never progressed to successful completion – despite speculation that resources billionaire Andrew Forrest had stepped in to rescue the project.

The company is seeking federal government funding support for its latest hydrogen and ammonia venture, which it says would be necessary to allow the project to compete commercially with established supplies of hydrogen produced using fossil fuels.

The company said that it is currently in negotiations with potential investors in the project and both the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), two federal government investment bodies.

Perth based construction firm Clough is partnering with the project, having been lined up to lead the project’s construction in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

“Clough is pleased to be exploring opportunities for green hydrogen and ammonia in the North West of Western Australia. We are excited to be working closely to help another client achieve FID, particularly on this large-scale green project which is aimed directly at building Australia’s clean energy future,” Clough’s executive Vice President for Australia, John Galvin, said.

The project is the latest in a flurry of ambitious renewable hydrogen projects proposed to be built in Australia that are looking to gain an early foothold in a burgeoning global hydrogen industry.

This includes the Asian Renewable Energy Hub, a massive project that could see up to 26GW of wind and solar capacity also constructed in the Pilbara region to supply ammonia production for export into the Asian market.

Earlier this week, the Northern Territory government announced that it had granted “major project” status to the $15 billion Desert Bloom project, fast-tracking the approval process for a project that proposes to produce renewable hydrogen using solar energy in Central Australia.