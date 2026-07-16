Australia is stuck in a vicious circle of diesel fuel dependence. Chinese electric trucks offer a way out

Australia imported about 30.2 billion litres of diesel in 2025, based on monthly data from the federal government’s Australian Petroleum Statistics. That was equivalent to roughly 90 per cent of reported diesel sales.

A supply-balance calculation that includes domestic refinery production and exports puts import dependence slightly lower, at about 87 per cent, but the diagnosis is the same. Australia remains extraordinarily dependent on imported diesel to move freight and support much of its industrial economy.

The strategic response is not to preserve the existing diesel system indefinitely. It is to reduce how much diesel the economy requires.

As I argued in my earlier RenewEconomy article on Australia’s oil-security problem and its electrification gap, transport remains one of Australia’s largest structural energy vulnerabilities. Heavy freight has been one of the hardest sectors to electrify, but developments in China suggest that assumption deserves another look.

Importing an electric truck, battery and charging or swapping equipment is fundamentally different from importing fuel. The equipment is a durable productive asset that can move freight for years using Australian electricity.

Diesel is consumed once and has to be purchased, refined, shipped and distributed again after every tankful. A Chinese electric truck is imported once. Diesel must be imported again for every kilometre.

Electric fleets still depend on imported components, batteries, software support and spare parts, but those supply chains affect maintenance and fleet expansion rather than every kilometre of operation. Electrification also redirects much of the lifetime energy spend from global oil, refining and shipping markets into Australia’s electricity system.

China has been electrifying useful economic activity far faster than most developed economies. Heavy trucking has become part of that transition. Electric models accounted for nearly one-third of Chinese heavy-truck sales in 2025, while China’s 2030 heavy-truck electrification plan targets 40% of new sales and 20% of the fleet, supported by around 3,000 heavy-truck charging and battery-swapping stations.

What China has built is more significant than a faster way to refuel trucks. CATL’s Qiji architecture combines a standardised heavy-truck battery block with compatible truck platforms, automated swap stations, battery inventory, battery-health management, leasing and energy management.

The result is an integrated freight-energy system rather than simply another charging technology. Fleet operators potentially buy the truck separately from the battery while leaving charging, battery management and replacement risk with the platform operator.

The ambition extends far beyond Qiji’s current truck network. CATL and Sinopec’s broader 10,000-station battery-swapping partnership combines CATL’s battery standards and platform with Sinopec’s national network of fuel sites, energy-retail operations and infrastructure capability.

The 10,000 figure includes passenger-vehicle Choco-Swap as well as Qiji heavy-truck swapping, so it should not be read as a plan for 10,000 truck stations. Even with that caveat, it shows that China is trying to turn swapping from a collection of vehicle projects into a national energy-delivery architecture.

Australia does not need to reproduce China’s national system. It only needs to determine whether parts of that system work on Australian freight routes with similar operating characteristics.

Australia is sparsely populated, but freight is not. The relevant denominator is not people per square kilometre. It is compatible trucks passing through the same locations every day. Ports, mines, intermodal terminals, distribution centres and a relatively small number of interstate freight corridors already concentrate heavy vehicle movements into repeatable operating patterns.

That makes several applications obvious candidates for early deployment: road-legal mine logistics, port drayage, distribution-centre shuttle operations and other industrial fleets that repeatedly travel between known locations.

High-volume interstate corridors may also support swapping, but only where enough compatible trucks use the same infrastructure to justify the battery inventory and grid connection.

Remote long-distance freight is a much weaker early fit. The combination of Australian road trains, sparse electricity infrastructure and low daily vehicle throughput makes many remote routes difficult candidates for swapping. Those constraints narrow the initial market rather than undermine the technology where freight density is already high.

Nor is swapping likely to replace charging everywhere. Trucks that already spend significant time loading, unloading or parked overnight may simply recharge during those existing dwell periods.

Swapping becomes more attractive where the truck itself is the constrained asset and high utilisation makes downtime expensive. Different duty cycles will favour different energy-delivery systems.

Australia is already beginning to explore these alternatives. A recent Energy Insiders discussion with NewVolt examined the case for dedicated heavy-truck charging hubs, while Janus Electric continues developing an Australian retrofit-and-swapping model.

Chinese manufacturers offer a third pathway: purpose-built trucks supplied alongside batteries and swapping infrastructure as an integrated package.

Australia already has credible domestic partners for that model. Viva Energy brings a large national service-station network, terminals, fleet relationships and experience operating transport-energy infrastructure, while IOR brings a more specialised network of heavy-vehicle sites along regional and remote freight routes.

A strategic partnership between one or both Australian operators, CATL and a small group of Chinese manufacturers producing Qiji-compatible trucks could combine proven battery and swapping technology with local sites, grid connections, servicing and freight customers.

Rather than trying to build a national network from scratch, the partners could begin with a handful of concentrated corridors and industrial routes, converting existing diesel-distribution assets into electrified freight infrastructure. For Viva or IOR, that would be a strategic opportunity to remain central to Australian freight energy as diesel demand gives way to electricity.

Australia also appears more open to Chinese vehicle imports than most developed markets. China became Australia’s largest source of new vehicles in February 2026, demonstrating that Chinese manufacturers can establish distribution networks and compete successfully.

Heavy trucks face different technical and commercial requirements, but Australia’s barriers are likely to be practical rather than political: right-hand-drive production, Australian Design Rules, axle-mass limits, servicing capability, warranties and parts support.

The Chinese experience should also be interpreted carefully. A station announcement proves deployment, not commercial success. The relevant Australian questions are utilisation, battery turnover, queueing, grid capacity, delivered cost and battery-lease economics. Those are operating metrics, not press-release metrics.

That argues for route-specific demonstrations rather than broad national programmes. Governments, freight operators, electricity networks and major freight customers should identify concentrated freight corridors and test complete operating systems.

The useful evidence is not whether a truck completes a demonstration run. It is whether fleets achieve reliable operation, competitive delivered cost, acceptable battery life and high vehicle availability over months of normal service.

Australia does not need to manufacture every truck, battery or swapping station domestically to improve transport-energy security. It needs to replace a continuously imported fuel with durable equipment powered by Australian electricity wherever the economics support it.

Chinese battery-swapping trucks will not suit every freight task. But enough Australian freight already operates on concentrated, repetitive, high-utilisation routes that they deserve serious commercial trials. If those trials succeed, Australia will not simply be importing different vehicles. It will be replacing a recurring fuel import with domestic electricity for a meaningful share of its freight task.