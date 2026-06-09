Australia is leading the world on PV generation, but risks losing its seat at the global solar table

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Australia is often celebrated as a global solar success story.

We lead the world in rooftop solar uptake per capita, have some of the highest levels of distributed PV penetration globally, and are increasingly recognised for innovation in grid integration, solar buildings, and consumer-led energy transformation.

But few Australians realise that much of the international benchmarking, collaboration, and technical knowledge underpinning this reputation comes through Australia’s long-standing participation in two key programs that is now at risk.

Its membership of the International Energy Agency’s Photovoltaic Power Systems Program (IEA PVPS) and Solar Heating and Cooling Program (IEA SHC) are not symbolic.

The IEA Technology Collaboration Programs are global networks established to accelerate energy technology research, innovation, and commercialisation through international cooperation.

They bring together governments, industry, and leading experts from more than 55 countries to collaborate on real-world energy challenges.

The IEA SHC Program alone describes itself as the world’s largest solar heating and cooling research network, operating since 1977 through collaborative expert-led projects spanning buildings, industry, thermal systems, daylighting, and integrated solar technologies.

Likewise, the IEA PVPS Program coordinates international work on photovoltaic deployment, system performance, sustainability, grid integration, emerging applications, recycling, transport integration, and global market analysis.

Its reports are widely referenced internationally by governments, industry, analysts, and researchers.

Australia has participated in these internationally significant programs since their inception — nearly 50 years for the IEA SHC Program and more than 30 years for the IEA PVPS Program.

Australian experts have contributed to internationally influential work on rooftop solar deployment, distributed energy integration, solar buildings, and market development.

Many of the solar statistics and market indicators frequently cited in Australian policy discussions and media reporting are produced through the work of Australian experts participating in these international collaborations.

These include Australia’s world-leading solar installation capacity per capita, rooftop PV penetration rates, annual market updates, and national deployment trends.

The associated PVPS and SHC reports are widely used to benchmark Australia’s progress and international leadership.

The value of participation goes far beyond reports and meetings.

These programs provide Australia with access to international research networks, collaborative projects, standards development, technology roadmaps, and early insights into emerging technologies and market trends.

They strengthen Australia’s ability to contribute directly to international best practice while ensuring Australian expertise remains visible and influential globally.

This matters because Australia’s solar industry is no longer niche. Australia now has tens of billions of dollars invested in solar and associated energy infrastructure across rooftop PV, utility-scale solar, energy management systems, solar buildings, and related supply chains.

Maintaining international engagement helps support industry capability, innovation, investment confidence, and technology development across this rapidly growing sector.

Australia’s continued engagement is particularly important at this time.

It would be disappointing for Australia to withdraw from these programs in the same period that Australia hosts the International Solar World Congress in 2027, particularly following Australia’s strong international clean energy presence and leadership demonstrated through COP30 engagement.

Continued participation would reinforce Australia’s position as a globally connected clean energy leader committed to international collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange.

Australia is also progressing toward association with Horizon Europe, creating new opportunities for deeper international research and innovation partnerships.

Participation in the PVPS and SHC programs provides important pathways for Australian researchers, universities, and industry to strengthen engagement with European and global innovation networks, supporting future collaborative research opportunities and enhancing Australia’s international research connectivity.

At a time when global cooperation is becoming increasingly important to address challenges such as grid integration, industrial decarbonisation, low-carbon buildings, recycling, and energy resilience, maintaining these international partnerships is not simply beneficial — it is strategically important for Australia.

Yet despite the importance of these programmes, Australia’s continued participation is now uncertain. Federal support currently extends only until March 2027, with no confirmed long-term funding pathway in place.

The funding required to maintain participation is modest relative to the scale of Australia’s broader energy transition investments and the value of the industries supported. However, the consequences of withdrawal would be disproportionately large.

International collaboration programs such as the IEA TCPs operate over long timeframes, typically through three- to five-year expert Tasks requiring continuity and sustained participation. International influence and collaborative capability cannot simply be switched on and off according to short funding cycles.

Without greater certainty regarding future support, Australia risks losing access to important international collaborations, reducing its influence on future technical standards and energy strategies, and weakening its position within global clean energy discussions.

More than 40 Australian experts currently contribute across the PVPS and SHC programmes, with interest continuing to grow from researchers, industry representatives, and government stakeholders.

Uncertainty around future participation creates challenges not only for current collaborative work, but also for new Australian involvement in emerging international projects.

Australia has spent decades building its international reputation in solar energy. Walking away from the very programs that helped establish that leadership would be a short-sighted outcome at a time when the world is increasingly looking to countries like Australia for practical renewable energy experience and leadership.

If Australia genuinely wants to become a renewable energy superpower, maintaining a seat at the global solar collaboration table should not be optional.

Professor Rebecca Yang is Chair of the APVI.