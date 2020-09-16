 ARENA to be given $1.4 billion as Coalition allocates funds to CCS, EVs and pubs | RenewEconomy

ARENA to be given $1.4 billion as Coalition allocates funds to CCS, EVs and pubs

ARENA to get $1.4 billion, but it and the CEFC will have mandates broadened to include the Coalition’s favoured “low emissions” technologies, including CCS.

“Solar panels and wind farms are now clearly commercially viable and have graduated from the need for government subsidies and the market has stepped up to invest,” prime minister Scott Morrison said in a joint statement with energy minister Angus Taylor.

“We will reduce the cost of new and emerging technologies, not raise the cost of existing technologies or layer in new costs to consumers and businesses through mandated targets or subsidies.,” Taylor added.

“The government recognises the strong growth in emerging energy technologies that will play a role in Australia’s energy mix into the future. We need to get the balance right and our investment to re-energise ARENA will deliver that.”

Included in the broader $1.9 billion funding package is $50 million for CCS – clearly the most controversial of the initiatives given the more than $1 billion already spent by various government grants on the technology that has so far failed to deliver any notable abatement.

Another $70.2 million will be spent on establishing a “regional” hydrogen export hub, $50 million will go to energy efficiency measures for homes and commercial buildings, and $95.4 million will go into a Technology Co-Investment Fund.

A further $67 million will be allocated on renewable and battery storage micro-grids for remote areas including mines, farms and communities currently reliant on expensive diesel.

The government has also allocated $57 million to boost electric vehicle sales, and also $74.5 million will given to a “future fuels fund”, which will focus on refuelling stations for hydrogen, electric or bio-fuelled vehicles.

Other funding initiatives include $24.6 million will go to the Clean Energy Regulator to expand and accelerate projects that can develop carbon credits.

Further details will be released on Thursday.

 

Giles Parkinson is founder and editor of Renew Economy, and is also the founder of One Step Off The Grid and founder/editor of The Driven. Giles has been a journalist for 35 years and is a former business and deputy editor of the Australian Financial Review.

