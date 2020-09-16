ARENA to be given $1.4 billion as Coalition allocates funds to CCS, EVs and pubs

Included in the broader $1.9 billion funding package is $50 million for CCS – clearly the most controversial of the initiatives given the more than $1 billion already spent by various government grants on the technology that has so far failed to deliver any notable abatement.

Another $70.2 million will be spent on establishing a “regional” hydrogen export hub, $50 million will go to energy efficiency measures for homes and commercial buildings, and $95.4 million will go into a Technology Co-Investment Fund.

A further $67 million will be allocated on renewable and battery storage micro-grids for remote areas including mines, farms and communities currently reliant on expensive diesel.

The government has also allocated $57 million to boost electric vehicle sales, and also $74.5 million will given to a “future fuels fund”, which will focus on refuelling stations for hydrogen, electric or bio-fuelled vehicles.

Other funding initiatives include $24.6 million will go to the Clean Energy Regulator to expand and accelerate projects that can develop carbon credits.

Further details will be released on Thursday.