ARENA to be given $1.4 billion as Coalition allocates funds to CCS, EVs and pubs

The federal Coalition government has finally decided to extending the funding for the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, but will – as predicted – push both ARENA and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation into “low emission” technologies beyond renewables, including carbon capture and storage.
ARENA and CEFC have played critical roles in advancing Australian renewable, storage and other technologies since their creation in 2011, and despite repeated attempts by the Coalition government to dismantle them, and despite cuts to ARENA’s original budget.
ARENA – which is now nearly exhausted of funds – is to be given “guaranteed baseline funding” of $1.427 billion over the next 10 years, as part of a $1.9 billion package to the two green funds that will include money CCS, a regional hydrogen hub, $57 million for electric vehicle grants, and even money for pubs to upgrade their refrigeration systems.
The government will expand change the mandates of both ARENA and the CEFC, so they can follow the government’s Technology Roadmap to be finalised in the next couple of weeks, and which looks at technologies beyond wind and solar, including gas, hydrogen and CCS.
The push to broaden the mandate into “low emissions” technologies will require parliamentary approval – rejected by the Senate when the Coalition first tried to scrap the bodies – and comes just days after the unveiling of a major gas package, and the government’s extraordinary ultimatum to build a 1GW gas plant in the Hunter Valley.
“Solar panels and wind farms are now clearly commercially viable and have graduated from the need for government subsidies and the market has stepped up to invest,” prime minister Scott Morrison said in a joint statement with energy minister Angus Taylor.
“We will reduce the cost of new and emerging technologies, not raise the cost of existing technologies or layer in new costs to consumers and businesses through mandated targets or subsidies.,” Taylor added.
“The government recognises the strong growth in emerging energy technologies that will play a role in Australia’s energy mix into the future. We need to get the balance right and our investment to re-energise ARENA will deliver that.”
Included in the broader $1.9 billion funding package is $50 million for CCS – clearly the most controversial of the initiatives given the more than $1 billion already spent by various government grants on the technology that has so far failed to deliver any notable abatement.
Another $70.2 million will be spent on establishing a “regional” hydrogen export hub, $50 million will go to energy efficiency measures for homes and commercial buildings, and $95.4 million will go into a Technology Co-Investment Fund.
A further $67 million will be allocated on renewable and battery storage micro-grids for remote areas including mines, farms and communities currently reliant on expensive diesel.
The government has also allocated $57 million to boost electric vehicle sales, and also $74.5 million will given to a “future fuels fund”, which will focus on refuelling stations for hydrogen, electric or bio-fuelled vehicles.
Other funding initiatives include $24.6 million will go to the Clean Energy Regulator to expand and accelerate projects that can develop carbon credits.
Further details will be released on Thursday.
Giles Parkinson is founder and editor of Renew Economy, and is also the founder of One Step Off The Grid and founder/editor of The Driven. Giles has been a journalist for 35 years and is a former business and deputy editor of the Australian Financial Review.